Sebago & Engineered Garments Launch Rugged Boat Shoe Collab For Summer

Two unlikely allies are teaming up to give your summer footwear a serious, heritage-quality upgrade. Sebago and Engineered Garments just debuted three new silhouettes available at Nepenthes New York, and if you’re looking for a pair of shoes to wear for fun in the sun as the world opens back up, you’re in luck.

Sebago’s heritage practically defined the boat shoe, while Engineered Garments takes things in a modern and fresh direction.

The shoes, known as the Zipperdeck (a chunky four-eyelet zip moc on a Vibram sole), the Coverdeck (a drawstring deck shoe) and the Overlap (a burly boat shoe with speed lacing) are about as good as it gets if you want a bold pair of summer shoes that’ll pass the eye test and offer comfort and functionality.

Prices run from $295 (for the Coverdeck) to $415 (for the exotic leather version of the Zipperdeck).

The key is the blend of durability (via Vibram EVA soles) and the timeless style you know and love from Sebago, with a twist. After all, modern updates to menswear classics are something of a specialty for Engineered Garments, with well over a decade of changing the game when it comes to unique silhouettes and classic field fabrics like ripstop.

Nepenthes is also a fitting outlet for the partnership, given that Engineered Garments founder Daiki Suzuki works hand-in-hand with the brand to bring exclusive collabs to eager buyers in the United States (and beyond).

It’s fitting that the Sebago x Engineered Garments partnership features materials like croc-stamped leather and suede, all the better to add a bit of dressy flair to your summer footwear rotation.

The chunky outsole and rich exotic leather options in particular are more than enough to add some flair to white or off-white jeans and a navy polo, for starters. And if you want to add some flash to an understated khaki cotton suit, each of these pairs would come in handily.