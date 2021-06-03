Seiko Celebrates 35th Anniversary of 'Tuna' Prospex With Limited-Edition Watch

The Japanese watchmaker's innovative 80s-era dive watch catches up to the 21st century with this reissued classic.

Seiko

The 1980s were good to Seiko. The Japanese watchmaker experienced a bump in popularity and recognition in part through clever movie placements -- think Arnold Schwarzenegger sporting the analog/digital Prospex model H558-5009, aka the "Arnie," in 1982 action hit Predator or Sigourney Weaver's futuristic Seiko Giugiaro from Aliens in 1986 -- and through nonstop innovation.

Seiko

Seiko has always recognized watch collectors' love for its classics. To commemorate the 35th anniversary of another iconic Prospex, the Seiko "Tuna" dive watch first issued in '86, the company is re-releasing a limited run of new "Tunas" this July.

Seiko

When it was first released, the "Tuna" took iconic Prospex design first issued in 1975 and added 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) of water resistance. Seiko also incorporated 7C46 quartz movement with up to 5 years of battery life.

The end result was a timepiece with unmatched accuracy compared to mechanical or automatic divers.

Seiko

The 1986 Quartz Diver's 35th Anniversary Limited Edition "Tuna" (Model S23635J1) reissue coming this summer has some updates under the hood, of course.

Features include:



Sapphire crystal

Lumibrite coated hands, indexes and bezel

Comfortable silicone band

Magnetic resistance

Day and date display

Case back bearing the legend, "LIMITED EDITION"

Screw-down crown

When the reissues become available in July 2021, only 1,200 will be available for purchase. Past models of the "Tuna" Prospex have cost between $1,450 (S23629) and $2,400 (S23631), but Seiko will release prices later in June. Learn more here: seikowatches.com.