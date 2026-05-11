Seiko Upgrades Field Series With New Line Of Compass Watches

Set to release this July and adding another tool on your wrist to the utilitarian Field series.

(Seiko)

The go-anywhere field watch can feel like having a tool kit on your wrist in the best way possible, and Seiko is taking its Field Series a step further with the introduction of a new compass bezel.

(Seiko)

The Japanese watchmaker previously updated four of its flagship watches (including the fan-favorite adventure watch Seiko Prospex) earlier this year for its 145th anniversary. The revamped additions to the Seiko 5 Sports Field Series bolster the functionality of the lineup even further, including two nylon strap models (the HDB009 and the HDB008), plus two stainless steel versions (the HDB007 and the HDB006) for a dash of rugged refinement and functionality. Of the 5 Sports Field Series, Seiko said the lineup (which also includes more standard-issue military-style timepieces), remains “suitable in a wide range of situations, from outdoor leisure to daily use.”

(Seiko)

The Sports lineup itself dates back to the 1960s, but was revamped overall in 2019, focused on both affordability and performance. Helpfully, the new additions to the Seiko 5 Sports Field Series should meet that same mantle, with two nylon strap versions set to retail for about $460, with the collection’s stainless steel counterparts set to retail for roughly just a shade over $480. Most notable on the new quartet of watches? The bi-directional compass bezel, complete with a textured outer ring for grip when using the built-in, field-ready tool.

(Seiko)

Nylon straps blended with a leather backing delivering rugged performance and versatile good looks alongside dials delivered in matching tones (either a military-inspired olive or earthy brown are up for grabs). The addition of a compass bezel to a dial featuring LumiBrite-coated Arabric numerals only “enhances the functionality of the Seiko 5 Sports field watch,” the watchmaker said.

(Seiko)

The crisply designed compass is accented by the Seiko Calibre 4R36 movement, boasting a 3Hz frequency and a 41-hour power reserve for reliable performance. And while both stainless steel offerings fuse the look of a dive watch with the compass-focused utility of a field watch, its stainless steel additions and that durable strap design should deliver “a balanced sense of weight and excellent comfort on the wrist.” It nearly goes without saying that the HDB007 and the HDB006 are highly affordable watch collection additions at roughly less than $500.

(Seiko)

From the rugged nylon strap options to its useful compass bezel and an earthy, outdoor fashion-approved series of dial combinations, Seiko notes that the latest 5 Sports Field Series lend “an authentic aesthetic perfectly suited to the field category.” Complete with exceptionally low pricing given the useful nature of each watch (plus its wearable 41mm dial size), the Seiko 5 Sports Field Series and its new compass bezel offerings might prove to be the most useful timepiece on your wrist the rest of summer.