This Handsome Shinola Dive Watch Now Comes In Two New Colors

The thing with Shinola watches is, as great as they look on display or as part of your watch collection, they perform even better when out in the field--or the water. Such is the case with the Shinola Duck watch, a surf watch we love that just so happens to be part of a new gift set in time for your next round of late summer and early fall adventures.

Originally introduced earlier this spring as the brand’s first surf-rated watch, the latest iteration of the Shinola Duck watch delivers the type of rugged quality and standout performance you’ve come to expect, and is available in two striking new colorways: green and orange and gray and orange.

Whether you go for the Hunter Green and Blaze Orange combination, or have your heart set on the grey-on-grey timepiece with orange accents, each comes with an additional rubber strap for contrasting style and reliable performance. So, you could go monochromatic with a striking green dial and strap, or pair the Blaze Orange strap with a sharp grey dial, depending on your gift set of choice--how’s that for a fall-ready color palette?

If we were in your shoes, what would we do? Well, we’re biased, but call us partial to the Hunter Green and Blaze Orange pairing. It’s all the better to stand out stylishly alongside a white slub tee, tan chino shorts and those cool-as-can-be canvas sneakers you’ve been wearing this summer.

Of course, the Shinola Duck Watch would be nothing without the capability to really hit the water, so both gift set watch options are rated to depths of 200 meters (660 feet). A screw-down crown ensures the safety of the watch elements contained therein, too. You needn’t worry about whether this watch can stand up to off-land adventures--it’ll come through in the clutch, over and over.

And another thing that makes Shinola watches so worthy of your time? The agreeable price tag. Shinola Duck Watch gift sets clock in (pun intended) at a shade under $700-- $695, to be precise--and will deliver plenty of bang for your buck.

Heck, you should keep this rugged watch handy for fall and winter excursions back on land--it’s just that stylish and versatile. So set your eyes toward the horizon, throw on this watch and hit the water.