Snoopy’s ‘Joe Cool’ Chills Out Timex X Peanuts Marlin Chronograph

It’s the latest release from a Timex partnership that kicked off in 1969.

(Timex)

Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts comic strip introduced us to Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, Pigpen, and, most famously, Charlie’s dancing pet beagle, Snoopy, who remains something of a watch world icon. Aside from the classic cartoon launching animated holiday specials, swingingly melancholic Vince Guaraldi jazz soundtracks, and countless merchandising over the decades, Snoopy is the undisputed top dog of the Peanuts gang when it comes to horological inspiration.

Either in his fantastical iterations as a leather-capped Word War I flying ace or his shades-wearing “Joe Cool” persona, Snoopy’s visage has adorned limited-edition releases from Seiko, Omega, Swatch, and Bamford. But Connecticut-based watchmaker Timex has been toiling in the Snoopy game the longest, having released its first Peanuts watches back in 1969 in a licensing deal with Schulz and his newspaper comic strip distributor, United Feature Syndicate.

(Timex)

The latest Snoopy Timex comes via the ’60s-inspired Marlin, which previously inspired collaborations with designer Todd Snyder. The black-dialed 40mm chronograph features a tachymeter index, a date window between 4 and 5 o’clock, vintage-style square markers at 3, 9, and 12 o’clock, and, naturally, Snoopy’s Joe Cool striking a pose in his signature red sweater and dark sunglasses at 9 o’clock.

(Timex)

The watch’s polished steel case, which is water resistant to 50 meters, merges with a domed acrylic crystal and black leather strap from S.B. Foot Tanning Company. ​It’s available now for $269 at Timex.com.

