Sotheby’s Auctioning Off 50 Rarest Nike Sneakers Of All Time

English Sole is a sneaker store based in Chicago and it turns out they had a gold mine of unique Nikes on hand. So together with Sotheby’s, the store has curated a collection of 50 pairs of rarities titled “Scarce Air” and put it up for bidding.

Per Robb Report, here are just a few of the remarkable selections you can bid on now:

Among the highly coveted kicks are: the Nike Air Force 1 Entourage x Undefeated x Fukijama Gold (created in commemoration of the HBO series “Entourage”). The sneaker is predicted to go for about $40,000. Also in bidding are Kanye West-signed Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Mismatch” Sample sneakers designed by the rapper before he moved to Adidas. Those are believed to be sold for up to $60,000.

Those aren’t even necessarily the big highlights. Other notable kicks up for bidding include golden Air Jordans III, IXs and XI which were designed for Usher and, as Robb Report notes, “a 2005 pair of Eminem ‘Encore’ Jordan IVs with a Marshall Mathers-signed Shady Records card.”

According to Sotheby’s, these 50 pairs of sneakers “are among the rarest to surface ever in a public auction,” hence the broad price range, with bidding starting at $1,800 for these 2013 “Ray Allen Media Day Worn and Signed Air Jordan XXVIII” and ranging up to a “mismatch” sample of Nike Air Yeezy 2s, signed by Kanye West, for which bidding begins at $35,000.

You can learn much more about this selection here: sothebys.com.

The “Scarce Air” collection is up for bidding right now. Lots begin closing March 29, 2021.