Sotheby’s Is Auctioning Off More Than 300 Vintage Cartier Watches

It’s billed as “the world’s largest and most comprehensive collection of vintage Cartier watches, assembled over decades.”

(Sotheby's)

Among any roster of timepieces that have changed the course of the horology world, Cartier claims more than its fair share of spots. That luxe lineage is now being celebrated in an astounding auction series curated by Sotheby’s and launching this month via “The Shapes Of Cartier: The Finest Vintage Grouping Ever Assembled.“

(Sotheby’s)

Billed by the famed auction house as the “world’s largest and most comprehensive collection of vintage Cartier watches, assembled over decades,” more than 300 enviable timepieces will go to the auction block starting April 24th at Sotheby’s Hong Kong. At that particular auction, the yellow-gold Cartier London Crash will go to a very lucky bidder, with pieces particularly prized for historical significance, the auction house noted.

(Sotheby’s)

The Shapes Of Cartier auction celebrates the many facets of the revered watchmaker beyond even its world-class Cartier Tank Watch, as the assortment expands on an already-impressive lineup of Cartier watches currently being auctioned by Sotheby’s. The milestone and its expected earnings are nearly without comparison in the worlds of horology or fine watch auctions, Sotheby’s said in a statement.

(Sotheby’s)

“The appeal of vintage Cartier lies in its ability to capture a moment in design history while remaining entirely timeless. Whether in the bold asymmetry of the Cartier Crash watch or the refined proportions of the Cartier Baignoire Allongée, each watch reflects a unique dialogue between artistry and innovation,” said Sam Hines, Global Chairman of Sotheby’s Watches. “This collection is remarkable not only for its breadth, but for its depth – particularly in its unprecedented assembly of Cartier London pieces, many of which are among the most important examples ever to appear on the market.” A deep variety of Cartier timepieces, many featuring rather stunning rarity, dot the auction lineup, including the Octagonal and the Stirrup.

(Sotheby’s)

The auction series celebrates the “unparalleled ability” of the French maison to make history in the worlds of style, design and watchmaking itself, all at the same time, Sotheby’s noted. “The appeal of vintage Cartier lies in its ability to capture a moment in design history while remaining entirely timeless,” the auction house said. All told, the timepieces on offer were mostly produced in very limited quantities and are (of course) almost impossible to find across the globe.

The auction series certainly seems poised to deliver on considerable hype from collectors and notably, among watch enthusiasts merely eager to get a glimpse at a wide range of seriously appealing and eye-catching Cartier watches. Hypebeast and other outlets report that the collection could fetch a total of more than $15 million when the final hammer drops later this year. Find more information online now at Sotheby’s about the most legendary assortment of Cartier watches ever assembled.