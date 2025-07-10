Sperry & Colbo’s Broken-In Boat Shoe Collab Blends Maritime Heritage With Refined Style

The limited-edition boat shoes are available in two buttery leather colorways: Distressed Taupe and Weathered Sahara.

(Sperry x Colbo)

Fresh off their recent collab with Todd Snyder, heritage boat shoe brand Sperry has teamed with Colbo, the downtown New York City fashion brand, for a special edition set to launch in two exclusive drops. Merging 90 years of nautical footwear legacy with Colbo’s modern design ethos, the partnership kicked off at Paris Fashion Week with the Sperry x Colbo Authentic Original Boat Shoe.

Revamped with Colbo’s signature aesthetic, the limited edition boat shoe is deconstructed and rebuilt through a refined lens that features a notably broken-in feel. Sophisticated earth tones and premium materials offer a casually luxe update to Sperry’s most recognizable shoe silhouette.

(Sperry x Colbo)

“I have been wearing the same pair of Sperry Authentic Original Boat Shoes for years. Their worn-in feel was a direct influence for the pairs I designed,” says Tal Silberstein, co-founder and designer of Colbo. “Down to the wash, wear, and suppleness, I mimicked the elements of my own boat shoes to create something that felt comfortable right off the bat but elevated enough to wear out.”

(Sperry x Colbo)

Through innovative distressing techniques and carefully pre-washed materials, the shoe comes out of the box with a timeworn patina and is available in two buttery leather colorways: Distressed Taupe and Weathered Sahara. Leather outsoles are inspired by Sperry’s archival designs of the ‘70s and ‘80s, while a collapsible heel can be styled up or down.

(Sperry x Colbo)

The attention to detail extends into the shoes’ packaging. Each pair is wrapped in thick butcher paper and comes with a jute dust bag inside a co-branded shoe box. “Colbo’s unprecedented approach offers a fresh interpretation of style, making this crossover a true embodiment of what Paul Sperry envisioned for the brand when he founded it in 1935,” added Jonathan Frankel, President of Sperry.

(Sperry x Colbo)

The Sperry x Colbo Authentic Original Boat Shoes will retail for $225. Beginning July 10, buyers can get the shoes exclusively via Colbo (online and in-store), followed by a general release on Sperry.com on July 14. A second, limited-edition collab style will be announced this fall.