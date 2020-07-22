Spinnaker Launches 1970s-Style Dumas Dive Watch Collection

Spinnaker

Spinnaker recently joined the trend of retro-themed casual timepieces embodied by Timex's Q series reboot with a new 1970s-inspired "Dumas" dive watch collection. Spinnaker has long incorporated a certain nostalgia for an earlier era of watchmaking in its designs. This collection, named after diving icon Frédéric Dumas, looks back on the '70s in style, but on the inside, this is a thoroughly modern watch.

Spinnaker

The Dumas line has an octagonal shape reminiscent of the Audemars Piguet "Royal Oak" collection and on the inside, it sports a sophisticated and notably reliable NH35 TMI Seiko automatic self-winding movement.

Spinnaker

The Dumas comes in stainless steel and in seven colorways, from a "Pepsi"-like dark blue and red to a striking yellow dial with black bezel. The model's case is a just-right 44 mm and as this is a watch meant for wet work, it comes with 300 meters of water resistance.

The dive watch has a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal lens with anti-reflective coating for exceptional clarity. The dial features Super-LumiNova-coated hour markers and hands and an exhibition case back that reveals the automatic movement at work.

The Dumas is available now at Spinnaker-watches.com, and they retail for $400 each.