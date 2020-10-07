Stay Cool With The Best Fall and Winter Sunglasses

Persol

The modern man needs to be prepared for every possible style situation in all seasons, and that includes the seeming unconventional opportunity to break out fall and winter sunglasses. Shielding your eyes from the sun, which can actually seem more harsh when reflected off snow in the winter, is crucial, as is doing so in style. The best fall and winter sunglasses can provide both refined styling potential and critical capabilities, so take it from us: They shouldn’t be overlooked.

The great news, options abound at both sub-$100 and luxury-level price points for the man of taste and good looks, and they offer crucial design features like polarized lenses and durable frames. The best fall and winter sunglasses are perfect for long seasonal road trips, and some of the below pairs perform even better off the trail than you might expect. To nail your accessories game this season, consider adding some sunglasses to the mix — we’ve got you covered.

Sunski Bernina Sunglasses

The best cold weather shades blend form and function with ease, and it’s even better if they’re remarkably affordable, like this cool, bold, sub-$100 sunnies from Sunski. They feature a distinct design and unique material innovations like palladium-coated and electroplated stainless steel frames for added durability. $98

Oakley Frogskins Sunglasses

Oakley has certainly earned its reputation over the years when it comes to producing premium, well-made, sporty-yet-stylish sunglasses, and the durable Frogskins Sunglasses are a staple of the brand. They can readily stand up to the sun through adventures on and off the trail this winter. $106

Persol 714 Steve McQueen Sunglasses

Leave it to none other than Mr. Steve McQueen himself to provide the perfect inspiration for the ideal pair of fall and winter sunglasses. Inspired by the original model worn by the legendary actor and style icon, these are a pair of sunglasses fit for fall and winter road trips, preferably with a Harrington jacket across your shoulders. We know at least one man who would approve. $480

Garrett Leight California Optical Sunglasses

Stylish tortoiseshell acetate and an old-school design set these sunglasses apart from the pack. They’ve got plenty of functionality thanks to those durable frames, and yet, the sleek design makes them a refined option to pair with fall and winter tailoring. $360

Vuarnet Edge 1613 'No Time To Die' Sunglasses

You might say that Bond knows best in this case, because these are just some of the frames being worn by everyone’s favorite secret agent in the much-delayed 007 flick. We love the modern, refined style that’s well-suited for the man himself. $360