Supreme Unveils Fall/Winter 2024 Collection

Featuring a fleece Kate Moss jacket and collabs with Tyler, the Creator and Nike Air Force 1.

(Supreme)

Shoulder season meets streetwear and high style in the latest Supreme Fall/Winter 2024 Collection, and the just-announced offering is about as cool, on-trend and unconventional as it gets (it even includes a Supreme-branded weightlifting set).

(Supreme)

The offering includes a wide range of puffer jackets, leather jackets, sweatshirts, Supreme-branded hats, accessories and T-shirts, often done up in bold colorways with graphics that could only come from the min of the Supreme design team. An exclusive Tyler, the Creator collaboration arrives via a trendy box tee, and Nike returns for another go-round with a collaborative Air Force 1 Mid.

(Supreme)

Schott NYC, another legendary Big Apple brand in its own right, also joins forces with Supreme on a modern update to the classic leather jacket, while Vanson teamed up with the famed streetwear giant on a co-branded suede hoodie.

(Supreme)

On the heels of a high-octane apparel collection with Ducati earlier this year, the buzzed-about brand serves up a range of bold graphic logo hats. A fleece jacket is even adorned in eye-catching fashion with a print of fashion icon Kate Moss.

(Supreme)

Other highlights include a range of track jackets and sweatpants, plus Supreme’s now-iconic lineup of skateboards. Perhaps most indicative of the range of the Supreme lineup is the inclusion of stylish corduroy shirts for more buttoned-up everyday flair. For good measure, a range of oddities join the roster, including a branded weight set and a Brooklyn Machine Works Hardtail Park Bike.

(Supreme)

The lineup of drool-worthy collectibles from Supreme even includes a saxophone, while more standard offerings include graphic logo sweaters and fleece jackets. Athletic inspiration runs throughout the collection, which also features sport-style jerseys in throwback colors and graphics. For the ultimate in taste and on-trend style, with a few curveballs thrown in, the Supreme Fall/Winter 2024 Collection delivers.