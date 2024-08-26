Supreme Unveils Fall/Winter 2024 Collection

Featuring a fleece Kate Moss jacket and collabs with Tyler, the Creator and Nike Air Force 1.

Aug 26, 2024
(Supreme)

Shoulder season meets streetwear and high style in the latest Supreme Fall/Winter 2024 Collection, and the just-announced offering is about as cool, on-trend and unconventional as it gets (it even includes a Supreme-branded weightlifting set).

(Supreme)

The offering includes a wide range of puffer jackets, leather jackets, sweatshirts, Supreme-branded hats, accessories and T-shirts, often done up in bold colorways with graphics that could only come from the min of the Supreme design team. An exclusive Tyler, the Creator collaboration arrives via a trendy box tee, and Nike returns for another go-round with a collaborative Air Force 1 Mid.

(Supreme)

Schott NYC, another legendary Big Apple brand in its own right, also joins forces with Supreme on a modern update to the classic leather jacket, while Vanson teamed up with the famed streetwear giant on a co-branded suede hoodie.

(Supreme)

On the heels of a high-octane apparel collection with Ducati earlier this year, the buzzed-about brand serves up a range of bold graphic logo hats. A fleece jacket is even adorned in eye-catching fashion with a print of fashion icon Kate Moss.

(Supreme)

Other highlights include a range of track jackets and sweatpants, plus Supreme’s now-iconic lineup of skateboards. Perhaps most indicative of the range of the Supreme lineup is the inclusion of stylish corduroy shirts for more buttoned-up everyday flair. For good measure, a range of oddities join the roster, including a branded weight set and a Brooklyn Machine Works Hardtail Park Bike.

(Supreme)

The lineup of drool-worthy collectibles from Supreme even includes a saxophone, while more standard offerings include graphic logo sweaters and fleece jackets. Athletic inspiration runs throughout the collection, which also features sport-style jerseys in throwback colors and graphics. For the ultimate in taste and on-trend style, with a few curveballs thrown in, the Supreme Fall/Winter 2024 Collection delivers.

Tags: