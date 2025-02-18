Supreme Unveils Spring/Summer 2025 Collection

Supreme drops bold logo jackets, eye-catching caps, workwear pants and more.

It’s been some time since Supreme was merely an edgy skate and streetwear brand: These days, the company is a bona fide behemoth in the fashion world at large, and the new Supreme Spring/Summer 2025 Collection showcases the billion-dollar company’s range from head to toe.

There’s a vast array of gear fit for shoulder season, from bomber jackets to windbreakers, fleece zip-up jackets, hoodies, crewnecks and T-shirts, along with tasteful sweaters and even a few pieces shown alongside tailoring in the new Supreme SS25 Lookbook.

Famed British artist Damien Hirst even lends his considerable eye for design to a new bomber jacket (shown above). Throughout the collection, there are pieces more elevated (like leather trousers) and pieces more sporty or skate-inspired, like a vivid range of snapback caps.

There’s also a distinct sense of nostalgia made modern woven throughout the much-hyped and buzzed-about offering: Witness none other than SpongeBob Squarepants popping up on a pit crew-style jacket. Umbro also delivers GORE-TEX jackets and pants in collaborative fashion, while electronica artist Aphex Twin produced a T-shirt for the new collection.

Ever arbiters of cool, Supreme expands its range with retro-inspired polos (if the late ’90s and early ’00s are now truly considered a throwback era). The assortment includes all manner of tops, from t-shirts to bowling shirts and button-downs, each given an extra dash of fashion-forward sensibility with touches like the Supreme logo or bold collaborative artwork.

Most intriguing in the lineup are pieces like cow-print pants, styled alongside workwear jackets that nod to Supreme’s deep roots in skating and streetwear culture. Inventive partnerships are the norm these days for Supreme, be it delivering a line of moto gear with Ducati or showing off the inventive creative eye of an artist like Hirst.

In true workwear fashion, Supreme’s latest offering includes expertly faded, washed jeans alongside on-trend pant silhouettes like a designer-approved take on the cargo pant (made with GORE-TEX). Sweatpants and track pants offer a sense of leisurely style, and one pair of jeans even make an eye-catching “S” shape on the back legs and pockets via contrast stitching. Call them an unmistakably Supreme-approved pair of blue jeans.

And while the apparel offering runs the gamut, blending the world of sport and streetwear with a vivid range of colors and graphics, every Supreme collection isn’t without its oddities. There’s a leopard-print pool table debuting this coming season, as well as a boxing speed bag made with Everlast. Knoll also made a washed denim edition of the iconic Mies Van Der Rohe Barcelona chair: Supreme even has your home furnishings on lock these days.

While some designer collections mine the far past for inspiration, and some trends seemingly set right in the moment, Supreme are straddling the line between old-school streetwear and modern “Dimes Square” fashion, with a hefty dose of late ’90s and early ’00s nostalgia firmly in the mix. Keep an eye on the Supreme Web store for the full collection drop.