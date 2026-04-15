Sydney Sweeney & American Eagle Make A Case For The Summer Cutoff

The new “Syd for Short” campaign features over 200 styles and a charitable denim drop benefiting Crisis Text Line.

(American Eagle)

If there were was an Olympic competition for wearing denim cutoffs, Sydney Sweeney would probably be taking home the gold this summer. American Eagle officially kicked off its Summer 2026 campaign, titled “Syd for Short,” featuring the ever-present Euphoria actress in a series of sun-drenched shots designed to make the classic jean short the season’s ultimate “it” item.

The campaign marks a pivot toward a more natural, “low-maintenance” aesthetic for the brand, showcasing Sweeney in relaxed environments like the beach or running errands. It also serves as a high-profile follow-up to her previous work with the retailer, which sparked widespread internet debate with the buzzy “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” 2025 back-to-school ads. While that earlier campaign drew mixed reviews from some online commentators, the new summer rollout leans heavily into Sweeney’s appealing denim heritage look.

(American Eagle)

“There’s something timeless about a great pair of jean shorts,” Sweeney said in a statement shared by American Eagle. “They’re simple, but they make you feel confident and put-together without trying too hard.”

(American Eagle)

At the center of the launch is a continued philanthropic effort. For the second time, Sweeney has collaborated on custom denim styles created in support of Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit that offers free, confidential, 24/7 mental health support. The “Syd Jean” and the “Syd Short” feature a denim-on-denim patchwork butterfly on the back pocket, a motif introduced last year to honor domestic violence survivors.

(American Eagle)

American Eagle stated it will donate 100 percent of the purchase price from these specific items to the organization.

“Crisis Text Line, a cause so close to my heart, has been a part of this partnership from the beginning,” Sweeney added. “I love knowing that when everyone wears these pieces, they are also a part of something meaningful that directly helps people who need it.”

(American Eagle)

Jennifer Foyle, President and Executive Creative Director of AE & Aerie, described the collection as a marriage of 1970s free-spirit energy and modern trendsetting. Foyle noted that the goal was to capture a rare kind of summer magic through classic cutoffs and Sydney’s “signature ease.”

The Summer 2026 destination features a massive expansion of the brand’s core offerings, including more than 200 styles and washes across both women’s and men’s lines. A curated section called “Syd’s Shop” allows fans to purchase the actress’s specific picks, such as the Low-Rise Shortie and the Super Low-Rise Micro Skort. The collection is available now at American Eagle retail locations and on the brand’s website.