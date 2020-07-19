Tag Heuer Honors Monaco Grand Prix With New Luxury Watch

Only 1,000 of these square-faced stunners will be made.

Tag Heuer

Blink and you just might miss the TAG Heuer by Grand Prix De Monaco Historique, a limited-edition timepiece that blends timekeeping mastery with racing’s innovative spirit.

The watch is the result of TAG Heuer’s partnership with the Automobile Club de Monaco’s signature event, and what you’re getting on your wrist as a result is a speedy, seriously stylish watch, one with an investment-level price tag ($6,850) to match.

Tag Heuer

This year’s edition of the Grand Prix was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic, but this watch is as fitting a way to channel the heritage of the race as you’re apt to find.

Limited to just 1,000 pieces and featuring an attention-grabbing red sunray dial, the Grand Prix De Monaco Historique Watch deserves a spot in your timepiece collection, whether or not you consider yourself a speed demon.

Tag Heuer

The square case design is refined and elegant, as is the perforated black leather strap for full-on racing inspiration. This is the sort of watch to wear with road trip gear (a leather racer jacket and driving loafers), with easy-going summer essentials (think a white linen shirt and khaki chinos) or with your best linen suit … the next time you need to wear a suit, that is.

Minute and hour chronograph counters ensure your next road trip stays precisely on time, and in style. To really drive home the partnership (pun intended), the 1 o’clock dial marking features the Grand Prix De Monaco’s striking logo.

Tag Heuer

If you can believe it, this watch gets better. The Calibre Heuer 02 in-house mechanical movement doesn’t pull any punches. It only helps that this road-ready watch also features an 80-hour power reserve.

TAG Heuer has put everything but the kitchen sink into producing a newly iconic watch, one that’ll have you looking forward to getting on the road once again.