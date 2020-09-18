Time Flies With 4 New TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Watches
160 years is quite a long time to be making some of the coolest, most precise and investment-level watches on the planet. And when you’re a watchmaker like TAG Heuer, that commitment to quality seemingly never wavers, even when it comes to a tried-and-true timepiece. In fact, TAG Heuer has gone right ahead and revamped the classic TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph in a way that’s impressive, stylish and fitting for the fall season.
Four new models of the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph have just hit the market, and not a moment too soon if you want a bold timepiece to wear with fall’s best style staples (think a denim shirt, slim black jeans and tan wingtip boots). Yes indeed, for fall road trips and adventures aplenty, you need a new watch — the TAG Heuer Carrera in a rebuilt design, of course.
There are two stainless steel options, one with a visually striking blue dial and one with a sleek black dial for dressier occasions. Two other new options of the Carrera Chronograph feature a brown alligator leather strap. Our personal favorite might be the Carrera Chronograph featuring a handsome and refined rose gold-plated dial (retailing for $5,500). This design really is made to team up with a chambray shirt and a navy blazer for rugged-yet-polished fall style, for instance.
The reinterpreted Carrera Chronograph models forgo tachymeter functionality (made to measure speed) — the overall impact is a watch that’s sleek, stylish and reminiscent of the 1963 TAG Heuer Carrera, all at once.
The precision of these new watches also shines through. The Carrera Chronograph is powered by a Swiss-made Calibre Heuer 02 movement, developed in house and featuring a power reserve of 80 hours. The transparent caseback offers an in-depth look at the attention to detail that goes into crafting such a movement.
TAG Heuer says its new Carrera Chronograph models “exude sheer elegance and make a striking statement in any situation,” and we’d certainly tend to agree.You can’t go wrong with any of these four new options, because a classic is just that — a classic — and in this case, it’s only gotten better.