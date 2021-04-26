Tag Heuer Celebrates Iconic Formula 1 Race With Monaco Green Dial Watch

Tag Heuer

A month before Formula 1's legendary Monaco Grand Prix kicks off on May 23, Tag Heuer is commemorating the jet-setting race weekend with just 500 limited-edition Monaco Green Dial watches.

A first for the Swiss watchmaker is the color of the sunray-brushed dial's graded tint, which descends from light green in the center to dark green at the edge.

The emerlad hue was inspired by the cover of the roof preceding the portside chicane.

The face contrasts with both the black sub-dials and rhodium-plated Super-LumiNova hands and indexes, all of which are enclosed in Tag's signature 39mm square stainless steel case.

A sapphire window on the flaunts the color-matched green marking on the Caliber Heuer 02 movement's oscillating mass and column wheel, while a black alligator strap and fresh take on the Tag Heuer Monaco racing series' packaging round out the timepiece's presentation.

Priced at $6,500, the limited edition Tag Heuer Monaco Green Dial is available to order now online.