Tag Heuer Gets Revved Up For Indy 500 With Formula 1 Chronograph

This limited-edition watch is ready to race in the Indianapolis 500.

(Tag Heuer)

Tag Heuer hasn’t been the timekeeper of Formula 1 since 2004, despite the Swiss brand’s seeming omnipresence on the paddock between its partnerships with Red Bull, McLaren and Aston Martin. But over in the American-made IndyCar series, Tag has been tracking lap times and gaps in an official capacity every year since 2011. Coincidentally, the open-wheel series’ premier race, the Indianapolis 500, was first run in 1911.

Tag Heuer has thusly seen fit to honor the No. 11 link by highlighting the No. 11 index in red on a special edition of its famed Formula 1 wristwatch—a quartz chronograph steeped in motorsports tradition by its own name and legacy.

(Tag Heuer)

The racy nods don’t stop there. “Indy 500” is also displayed prominently near the top of the ceramic bezel’s tachymeter indices, while the golden “Indianapolis Motor Speedway” wings appear in the center of the minute chronograph at 6 o’clock—subdials displaying seconds and chronograph hour also appear at the 6 and 9 o’clock positions.

The case back is engraved with the iconic Indy 500 logo and “special edition” mention, while the contrasting colors of the asphalt-like, black-and-red dial add to the high-octane aura.

(Tag Heuer)

A classic bracelet and steel folding clasp with a double-safety system and pilot extension allow the watch to be worn over a racing suit—Tag Heuer ambassador and former Indy 500 champ Alexander Rossi will have one on his wrist during the famed race’s 108th running on May 26. And with 200 meters water resistance, Rossi won’t even have to take it off to shower afterwards.

Priced from $2,400, the Tag Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Indy 500 is available to purchase now.