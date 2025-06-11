Tag Heuer Honors British Racing With Goodwood Green Carrera Chronograph

The Swiss watchmaker returns to clock potentially record-setting runs of the famously fast British hill climb.

(Tag Heuer)

As the now-official timekeeper of Formula 1 for the first time since 2004, Tag Heuer isn’t wasting a second maximizing its visibility in the top-tier auto racing series. Tag’s lap-clocking mission even extends to adjacent motorsport events such as the annual 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, which is celebrating F1’s 75th anniversary this year with the “Winning Formula – Champions and Challengers” theme.

(Tag Heuer)

Tag’s official return to the grounds of Goodwood House in West Sussex naturally calls for a new Carrera, the model whose name is is most often associated first with the Porsche 911 and then Tag Heuer’s motorsport-inspired range of watches. Featuring a dial in British racing green inspired by the eponymous Goodwood Green and sophisticated hobnail texture, complemented by red accents, and a brown leather rally strap harks to the golden era of no-holds-barred racing of the 1970s.

At its core is the in-house TH20-00 caliber, an automatic, self-winding mechanical movement with an 80-hour power reserve that represented an upgrade of the Heuer 02 movement upon debut in 2023. The watch will be a limited edition of 100 pieces that will be initially offered to Members of the Goodwood Road Racing Club, before going on general sale.

(Tag Heuer)

The desirability of this limited edition will of course be determined in-part by the results of the hill climb, the timed uphill sprint featuring an elevation of 300 feet over 1.16 miles that anchors the Festival of Speed. The record was last set in 2022 by the McMurty Speirling, a single-seat electric hypercar weighing just 2,205 pounds that’s capable of hitting 60 mph in 1.5 seconds and generating up to 4,400 pounds of downforce, thanks to twin electric fans that suck air from underneath the car, thus pulling the car into the ground.

It’s uncertain how many of the just 100 Carrera Chronograph x Festival of Speed examples will be present at the event, which takes place from July 10 to July 13. But considering the brand’s partnerships with other racing properties like Porsche, Oracle Red Bull Racing, Indianapolis 500, the Automobile Club de Monaco, and the Carrera Panamericana, attendees are guaranteed to spot more than a few Tags on spectators’ wrists.