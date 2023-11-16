TAG Heuer Honors Year Of The Dragon With Limited Edition Carrera Chronographs
Enter the Dragon.
Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer just dropped a limited edition duo of gold and steel timepieces inspired by the Chinese Year of the Dragon.
The 2024 Lunar New Year-themed Carrera chronographs channel the Chinese Dragon, an ancient symbol of power and charisma. TAG tapped the Year of the Dragon to align with its bold racing heritage for a special edition drop that, according to the watchmaker, “radiates majesty and celebration.”
The steel version features a sunray-brushed silver dial, while the gold version flexes a sunray-brushed 18K 5N pink gold-plated dial. Both are adorned with rhodium-plated and 18K 5N pink gold plated indexes embellished by a glossy red lacquer. The red subdials at 3 and 9 o’clock contrast with the dials, mirroring the reverse panda design.
The watch’s Calibre Heuer 02 movement can be seen through the caseback. Developed and produced in-house by TAG, it owes its precision and performance to a signature vertical clutch and column wheel. The new watches also features an 80-hour power reserve, red alligator leather strap, and come in a red box emblazoned with a gold Chinese Dragon symbol.
TAG Heuer’s Year of the Dragon Carrera Chronograph is available now at TAG Heuer boutiques and websites as well as select retailers. The Steel edition costs $6,811 and is limited to 300 examples, while the Gold edition costs $24,366 and is limited to just 50 examples.