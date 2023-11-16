TAG Heuer Honors Year Of The Dragon With Limited Edition Carrera Chronographs

Enter the Dragon.

(Tag Heuer Carrera Year of the Dragon)

Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer just dropped a limited edition duo of gold and steel timepieces inspired by the Chinese Year of the Dragon.

(Tag Heuer Carrera Year of the Dragon)

The 2024 Lunar New Year-themed Carrera chronographs channel the Chinese Dragon, an ancient symbol of power and charisma. TAG tapped the Year of the Dragon to align with its bold racing heritage for a special edition drop that, according to the watchmaker, “radiates majesty and celebration.”

(Tag Heuer Carrera Year of the Dragon)

The steel version features a sunray-brushed silver dial, while the gold version flexes a sunray-brushed 18K 5N pink gold-plated dial. Both are adorned with rhodium-plated and 18K 5N pink gold plated indexes embellished by a glossy red lacquer. The red subdials at 3 and 9 o’clock contrast with the dials, mirroring the reverse panda design.

More Maxim Videos

(Tag Heuer Carrera Year of the Dragon)

The watch’s Calibre Heuer 02 movement can be seen through the caseback. Developed and produced in-house by TAG, it owes its precision and performance to a signature vertical clutch and column wheel. The new watches also features an 80-hour power reserve, red alligator leather strap, and come in a red box emblazoned with a gold Chinese Dragon symbol.

(Tag Heuer Carrera Year of the Dragon)

TAG Heuer’s Year of the Dragon Carrera Chronograph is available now at TAG Heuer boutiques and websites as well as select retailers. The Steel edition costs $6,811 and is limited to 300 examples, while the Gold edition costs $24,366 and is limited to just 50 examples.