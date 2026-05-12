Tag Heuer Races Towards Indy 500 Weekend With New Formula 1 Solargaph

Limited to 1,100 pieces in a nod to 110 years of the Indy 500.

(Tag Heuer)

A matter of seconds make the difference in the world’s toughest auto races, a difference in precision Tag Heuer celebrates once again with its latest special-edition Indy 500 timepiece ahead of the vaunted Midwest race.

(Tag Heuer)

The new Tag Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph x Indy 500 sprints into view ahead of the groundbreaking race, marking 13 years of partnership between the Swiss watchmaker and the famously hard-charging motorsport milestone (along with 110 years of the race itself). The watch notably harkens back to the 1986 debut of the Tag Heuer Formula 1 line, while this modern edition focuses on lightweight performance while adding to the legacy of the long-running Tag Heuer x Indy 500 partnership. “These unique watches tell the story of drivers’ relentless thirst for victory on the racetrack,” the watchmaker said.

(Tag Heuer Driver Alexander Rossi at the Indy 500/Courtesy of Tag Heuer)

Tag Heuer serves as both the event’s Official Timekeeper and also sponsors drivers like Alexander Rossi, who previously spoke with Maxim about the Indy 500. “If you pull it off, it’s one of the biggest wins in all of sports,” the driver said ahead of the 2023 Indy 500. Rossi previously won the race in 2016 with a daring strategy that catapulted him into the lead, rather than refuel: Every second certainly counts on the track, which Tag Heuer certainly seems to appreciate.

(Tag Heuer)

Rossi certainly has the right idea, as does Tag Heuer in devising this year’s limited-edition offering, available in a run of 1,100 units and priced at $2,250. Boasting a 38mm stainless steel sandblasted case, Tag Heuer notes the rugged, race-ready timepiece “blends racing heritage with modern performance,” complete with a black opalin dial that looks not unlike a sleek racetrack surface. The Tag Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph x Indy 500 also boasts a brown flange, complete with both a 60-second scale and the eye-catching Indy 500 logo.

(Tag Heuer)

Along with Super-LumiNova-coated indices, Tag Heur outfitted the watch and its ultra-lightweight design with the precision of its light-powered Solargraph movement, as the watchmaker noted “the Calibre TH50-00….delivers reliable precision and extended autonomy with minimal maintenance.” For daring feats of speed on the track and reliable style and performance behind the wheel elsewhere, there’s no watch quite like this year’s Tag Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph x Indy 500. Find it online now.