Tag Heuer Revs Up Racing-Ready Porsche Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon

Honoring the legendary Carrera Panamericana race.

Tag Heuer has been on a rather impressive, speedy tear as of late when it comes to watch collaborations with Porsche, a streak set to continue with the release of the new Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon x Porsche Panamericana.

Tag Heuer nodded to the famed Porsche 963 with a new chronograph released this past summer and they’ve doubled down with another elegant-yet-speedy watch. This latest ultra-precise timepiece is similarly “rooted in the legendary Carrera Panamericana,” with this year’s edition revving into high gear on October 11th.

The watchmaker has a near-peerless motorsports heritage, including the Tag Heuer Monaco and other timepieces built for grueling auto-minded performance on and off the track. The new watch “testifies to the strong three-way link” between the watchmaker, the legendary auto brand and the iconic race, all the while nodding to the 70th anniversary of a one-two finish by Porsche cars in the competition.

The race itself and its feats of daring high speeds in grueling conditions led Jack Heuer to create the Tag Heuer Carrera in the 1960s, a legacy that lives on via this Porsche 550 Spyder-inspired watch. Hits of yellow, silver and black nod to the livery of the original racecar. The timepiece itself is also designed for easy legibility on the road, with a domed sapphire Glassbox crystal that flows over the flange to the edge of the dial for a seamless view.

A handsome 42mm case should rest nicely on most wrists, and its black perforated leather strap calls to mind racing heritage (and again, the interior of the strap boasts a contrasting yellow design in a nod to Porsche). Within, the H20-09 in-house tourbillon movement features a 65-hour power reserve. Suitably, this extremely limited-edition watch (just 255 units are available) is housed in a lacquered black wood box for a luxurious finish. It also fetches a suitably luxe price tag: It’s available as of today via Tag Heuer for about $40,000.