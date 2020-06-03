Tag Heuer Launches Special Golf Edition of Luxury Connected Smartwatch

It's perfect for golfers who want to take their game to the next level.

Tag Heuer is one luxury watchmaker that doesn't sleep on current tech trends in horology. So they've engineered a third-generation version of their Connected smartwatch—and it's designed to be the ideal golfing companion.

A team headed by the watchmaker's Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Frédéric Arnault, created the Tag Heuer Golf app to go with the watch. It's jam-packed with helpful complications tweaked to meet the needs of golfers at all levels of the game. These include 3D mapping, hazard distance, shot tracking, scorecards, pro stats, and an entirely new feature: Driving Zone.

Here's how the new Driving Zone feature works, according to the watchmaker. A "player's smartphone will show them the best zone to target based on their past rounds. Each previous tee shot will be mapped out with reliable performance indicators."

In a release Tag Heuer states that this will let "players to see how they can improve their game with each swing."

For users who don't necessarily spend much spare time on the links, the watch—it operates off Google's highly flexible Wear OS—also has the TAG Heuer Sports app, which has been designed to fit the needs of cyclists, runners, walkers, and even gym rats.

This looks like the beginning of a trend, too—Hublot also just dropped a connected watch as well, the Big Bang e. They describe it as a "new incarnation" of their "Art of Fusion ethos: a fusion between tradition and innovation, cutting edge materials and the latest digital technology."

Watch Hublot's video introduction to the Big Bang e below.

Hublot's smartwatch costs $5,800 and is available at retailers around the world as well as Hublot.com.

Tag Heuer's Connected watches range from $1,800 to $2,350. The third generation is available for pre-sale on June 3 and then the following day at Tag Heuer stores and boutiques everywhere as well as tagheuer.com.