Tag Heuer’s Monaco Chronograph Celebrates Iconic Racing Heritage Of The F1 Grand Prix

Released ahead of Lando Norris’ Formula 1 win.

(Tag Heuer)

Some watches prove their worth on display in a collection, and others prove their mettle in the real world: The Tag Heuer Monaco does a bit of both, but carries a rich legacy forward in the auto racing world. The Swiss watchmaker’s latest nods to its past, present and future role, as the handsome Tag Heuer Monaco x Gulf Chronograph helped ring in (and close out) a luxe weekend at Formula 1’s Monaco Grand Prix.

In a race won by McLaren driver Lando Norris (who ran a “flawless weekend,” according to NBC News), Tag Heuer celebrated its deep racing heritage with a bold duo of Monaco updates in partnership with Gulf. The vibrant pairing dates back to when Steve McQueen wore the now-iconic Monaco model and Gulf’s blue-and-orange kit racing his equally iconic Porsche 917K in 1971 classic Le Mans, speeding off into movie and watchmaking history in the process. And according to Tag Heuer’s The Edge Magazine, McQueen selected the dial himself. The man knew a thing or two about watches, performance and style, suffice to say.

The 2025 edition of the partnership now results in what the watchmaker calls a “bold, defiant dial,” using a clean silver dial finish that helps Gulf’s stripes and colors (and logo) pop nicely in its crisp, signature 39mm square case. The watchmaker further calls the limited-edition watch “a timepiece for true connoisseurs,” noting that the famed Monaco (in partnership with Tag Heuer’s official sponsorship of Formula 1) “roars back to the spotlight with the spirit of motorsport’s golden era.”

(Tag Heuer)

Available on a textured white strap or a perforated deep navy blue racing stripe (the kind McQueen and F1 drivers of today might favor), the new duo pays homage to the “the colors, spirit, and swagger” of the driver, actor and style icon’s famed role.

Accordingly, the Tag Heuer Monaco x Gulf Chronograph is limited to 971 pieces, in a nod to the release year of the acclaimed Le Mans. In a further fitting nod to the film and McQueen’s role, the vivid white textured strap is crafted from the same material as the racing suit worn onscreen.

(Tag Heuer)

Further editions of the Tag Heuer Monaco Gulf Chronograph build off a vibrant blue dial that also pairs nicely with Gulf racing stripes in orange and white. Complete with the ‘Gulf’ logo and the Tag Heuer Monaco insignia in between the watch’s instantly recognizable dual-chronograph build, the timepiece is one fit for savvy collectors, fans of Steve McQueen and racing buffs in equal measure: Just be sure to wear it as McQueen would, out in the field and on the road.