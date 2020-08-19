This Floating Sauna Is The Ultimate Heated Retreat

Photos: Anjie Blair / Licht Architecture

In the northeastern corner of Australia's island state of Tasmania is Derby Lake, where a unique floating spa can provide a relaxing getaway in beautiful surroundings.

A pair of cabins float by the shore, just a short walk across a footbridge. One is akin to a greenhouse in appearance, and that's where travelers can change into more comfortable clothing. The smaller, adjacent building is a sauna with a wood-lined interior where a weary tourist can bask in heat from a natural fire and watch the peaceful lake outside.

Some of Australia's greatest mountain biking trails are in Derby, which was once a mining town and eventually nearly disappeared before a fitness boom brought it back.

The paired buildings are great destinations for a quiet and contemplative Zen vacation. They are a project from Australia's Licht Architecture where, according to the firm's website, you can "immerse yourself in the landscape, take a plunge in the lake before retreating back into the soothing warmth."

Licht has a clearly-defined rustic and minimalist style, and other projects include this pending build of a "Bush Retreat," which will provide another route—like the Derby Floating Sauna—to visitors who have decided even more social distancing is the way to go.

Check out the firm's work here: LichtArchitecture.com.au.