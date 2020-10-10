Score a Great Deal on Your New Favorite Leather Jacket from Taylor Stitch

Taylor Stitch

There’s the menswear being made by everyone else, and then, it would seem, there’s the level that San Francisco-based Taylor Stitch has been on for about the past decade or so.

The rugged-yet-classic menswear brand always comes up with new ways to surprise and delight its legions of fans, and the latest forthcoming addition to the Taylor Stitch arsenal is no less impressive: The Taylor Stitch Band Collar Moto Jacket is here to shake up your outerwear rotation in a hurry.

Taylor Stitch

If you’re not familiar with Taylor Stitch, here’s how it works. The brand uses its highly impressive Workshop to offer up great discounts for pre-funding on menswear that’s of the moment and also incredibly cool, season after season. That goes for rare Cone Mills denim jackets, chinos and of course, this exceptional band collar moto jacket.

And yet, the brand also stocks the best of the best with its Taylor Stitch Essentials Collection, meaning you can put together a full outfit, from Oxford shirting to selvedge denim, as you wait for your pre-funded gear to shop. But back to the Taylor Stitch Band Collar Moto Jacket in the meantime.

Taylor Stitch

Made from rugged and highly durable espresso steerhide leather that should age handsomely over time, the good folks at Taylor Stitch worked with San Francisco jacket makers Golden Bear to get the specs on this thing just right. The fit is lean and mean, the hardware is antique brass and even the pockets are lined in flannel for extra warmth.

The two-way zipper and articulated shoulders mean you really can wear this jacket on the road, and we’d certainly encourage you to do so the moment you get your hands on it (it’s set to ship in late December through January).

Taylor Stitch

When it comes to Taylor Stitch gear from the brand’s Workshop, the waiting is the hardest part, but it’s an investment that’ll surely pay off. And the best thing about it all? You can get this jacket right now for just about 20 percent off. If that sounds like music to your ears, then hop on board the Taylor Stitch bandwagon and get your new favorite leather jacket.