The Best Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2024 Deals For Menswear, Tech, Gear, Home & More

Holiday deals from Apple, Adidas, Bespoke Post, Billy Reid, Bonobos, GORUCK, Huckberry, Filson, Todd Snyder and much more.

(Adidas)

As soon as the dust settles on Thanksgiving (and very likely even before that), a bountiful harvest of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals rolls into town. Savings aplenty are available in just a few clicks, with discounts on everything from Apple headphones to Huckberry menswear, Todd Snyder designer suiting, mattresses from Amerisleep and cozy Filson winter apparel up for grabs. Scour more than 40 deals (and counting), with sales on (nearly) something for everyone on your list this season…yourself included.

Adidas: Save as much as 70% on select items. Shop here.

Amerisleep: Save big on a wide range of bedding and accessories, including 40% off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase, no code needed. Shop here.

Apple: Get a wide range of deals on Apple products at Amazon, including 50% off Beats Studio Headphones and 20% off various editions of the MacBook, among other deal from the tech giant. Shop here.

Bather: Get 30% off sitewide on stylish men’s swim and resort wear with discount code BFCM2024. Shop here.

Benchmade Modern: Take 25% off sitewide. Shop here.

Best Buy: Save big on a massive assortment of tech products, from laptops to televisions to speakers and Bluetooth headphones, with most savings start at 25%. Shop here.

(Bespoke Post)

Bespoke Post: Save as much as 40% on menswear, gear, EDC essentials and more. Shop here.

Blundstone: Among other savings from the Aussie boot brand, its Heritage Series is 15% off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Shop here.

Bonobos: Take 30% off select styles through Cyber Monday. Shop here.

Boston Scally: Get 20% off sitewide on a stylish assortment of hats and headwear. Shop here.

Crane & Canopy: Enjoy 20% off sitewide on luxury bedding, sheets, and home décor with code CHEER24 through December 3rd. Shop here.

Double Wood Supplements: Take 30% off sitewide with code BFCM30, including double and triple packs, plus double points on every order if enrolled in the brand’s loyalty program. Shop here.

(DS & Durga)

DS & Durga: Spend a minimum of $125 and get escalating savings starting at 25% off on a variety of excellent-smelling fragrance and candle sets.

EKSTER: Take up to 50% off select products including the Ekster Wallet and Cardholder Pro. Shop here.

Elwood Clothing: Get 30% off sitewide comfortable joggers and athleisure. Shop here.

(Everlane)

Everlane: Take up to 50% off almost everything in the brand’s minimal men’s collection, including sleek trainer sneakers. Shop here.

(Filson)

Filson: The iconic outfitter is is offering 40% off select men’s and women’s styles and accessories beginning through early December. Shop here.

FOCO: Save big with an automatic sitewide discount applied at checkout, all the better to support your favorite team in style. Shop here.

Frank and Oak: Get 40% off sitewide through November 30th at the minimal Canadian fashion brand. Shop here.

GORUCK: Through November 30th, get 20-50% off select products from the everyday carry and gear brand. Shop here.

GREATS: Get 30% off everything (yes, everything) from the Brooklyn-based sneaker brand. Shop here.

J. Crew: Get up to 50% off nearly everything from the iconic retailer. Shop here.



(KOIO)

KOIO: Take as much as 70% off finely crafted Italian leather sneakers like the Arezzo, among others. Shop here.

Marc Nolan: Take 20% off stylish boots and dress shoes sitewide, no code needed. Shop here.

Mizzen+Main: Take 25% off most items from the performance-focused menswear brand. Shop here.

Mountain and Sackett: Take 25% off sitewide with code BF2024 for an upgrade to your neckwear and accessories. Shop here.

Mugsy: Starting November 28th, get 20% off sitewide and a gift with purchase, with no code required. Shop here.

(Nike)

Nike: Use the code BFRIDAY to get up to 60% off from the sportswear giant. Shop here.

ONEBONE: Take 25% off a variety of unique items from the innovative men’s retailer, with new deals every day, through November 30th. Shop here.

Organifi: For Black Friday, take 30% off sitewide, plus get free shipping and a free gift included in the first 1,000 orders. For Cyber Monday take 40% off sitewide on a range of supplements, including free shipping and a free magnesium gift for the first 1,000 orders. Shop here.

Public Rec: Through Cyber Monday, take 25% off sitewide. Shop here.

Reverb: Get up to 80% off more than 200K (yes, that’s right) pieces of music equipment, instruments and gear. Shop here.

Robert Barakett: Get 30% off sitewide with a $250-plus purchase. Shop here.

Saks OFF 5TH: Take 25% off your purchase of $150 online, excluding clearance and other select styles, and get free shipping on all orders, with additional savings available in-store. Shop here.

Shopbop Men’s: Take 25% off storewide with code HOLIDAY through December 2nd. Shop here.

(WhistlePig x Solo Stove)

SOLO Stove: Take 50% off everything from the fan-favorite outdoor retailer. Shop here.

State and Liberty: Use the code “BLACKFRIDAY to activate cashback rewards, starting with 10% cash back on orders between $250-$499, up to as much as 20% cashback on orders of more than $2,000. Shop here.

Sperry: Take 50% off all sale items and 20% off everything else, including free shipping, through December 5th

Swiffer: Save 10% on the Swiffer PowerMop, along with other cleaning must-haves. Shop here.

Taylor Stitch: Take 20% off select styles sitewide through Cyber Monday, no code needed. Shop here.

The Tie Bar: Take 20% off sitewide and get free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Shop here.

(Todd Snyder)

Todd Snyder: Get 30% off everything from the award-winning designer with the code BLACKFRIDAY30. Shop here.

Tomahawk Shades: Buy one pair of stylish shades and get two pairs free. And for Cyber Monday, use the code CM24 to get anywhere from 65 to 90% off new sunglasses. Shop here.

Topo Designs: Get a wide assortment of savings from the rugged outdoor gear manufacturer, including up to 50% off the Topo Rover Collection. Shop here.

UNTUCKit: Take up to 50% off sitewide on everything from buttondowns and polo shirts to chinos Shop here.

WOLACO: Take 25% off sitewide through December 2nd. Shop here.

Zoma: Save 25% on all mattresses, plus free shipping and returns, with the code SLEEP25. Shop here.





