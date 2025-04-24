The Best Chore Coats For Spring Layering

Workwear that’s ready to get down to business.

(Huckberry)

Facing down spring weather, spring cleaning and spring adventures far afield requires a special kind of know-how, and a special kind of addition to your outerwear rotation. While lightweight puffer jackets and trench coats are an agreeable part of any spring wardrobe, there’s nothing quite as tough, functional and yet ruggedly stylish as the iconic chore coat. Originally worn by field workers in France centuries ago, the ever-popular style has evolved over the years into a bonafide hybrid of workwear durability and effortlessly cool good looks. The style boasts pockets aplenty for your everyday carry, a fit that’s perfectly for layering and a fabric build that’s just right for breezy spring days. These are the ones we’ve got our eyes on: Add a henley and blue jeans, and consider yourself set for the season.

Sea Culture Brand Sitka Chore Jacket

(Sea Culture Brand)

Upstate New York’s Sea Culture pays homage to a legendary style often found in coastal climes, using durable yet soft stretch twill fabric to update the silhouette in comfortable, modern fashion. Its vibrant shade of rust is a suitable change of pace for the season, while the company describes its new offering as an “elevated take on a time-honored workwear essential.” It’s hard to argue with that. $215

Flint and Tinder Sweater Chore Coat

(Huckberry)

While plenty of chore coats are fashioned from fabrics like cotton-canvas, Huckberry workwear masters Flint and Tinder use a sweater-weight blend of cotton and nylon in a build that’s ideal for cool spring and mornings and nights around the bonfire. Consider swapping this option in for a blazer over an Oxford shirt to shake up your spring style. $198

Relwen Canvas Chore Coat

(Huckberry)

The classic style of the chore coat meets the modern innovation of Ohio-based Relwen, which often nods to heritage inspiration in its all-American lineup. Densely woven cotton and nylon canvas gives this handsome chore coat a dash of weather-ready appeal, and the front both zips and buttons up for added coverage in the season’s worst weather. $238

Le Mont St. Michel French Moleskin Work Jacket

(Huckberry)

For more than 110 years, Le Mont St. Michel has proudly made a fine example of a legendary French chore coat, a pursuit that continues apace today. French moleskin fabric provides lightweight warmth without too much added bulk, while the notched patch pockets and button front pay tribute to OG chore coat styles. For a true French touch, consider scooping one up in light blue or indigo, but we appreciate the khaki-like shade of Kraft shown here, too. $275

Portuguese Flannel Labura Linen Chore Coat

(Huckberry)

Lighten things up with a linen variation of the chore coat, a reliable choice for wearing in temperate weather (and perhaps even slightly hotter climes when you still want to exude a polished-yet-leisurely sort of look). Portuguese Flannel are among the best in the business when it comes to fabric and design: This chore coat is exhibit A. $250

Buck Mason Felted Chore Coat

(Buck Mason)

The chore coat in modern times can toe the line between true workwear staple and an elevated-yet-casual style move. Buck Mason’s mid-weight wool take on the chore coat does a bit of both, with a four-button front, marled wool construction and timeless patch pockets. $268

Taylor Stitch Ojai Chore Coat

(Huckberry)

Taylor Stitch looked to the very roots of the chore coat style to design its fan-favorite Ojai option, which stands apart from the pack thanks to its stone-washed organic cotton canvas construction and versatile profile. Whether layered over a fisherman sweater or an easygoing graphic tee, it could become your new favorite spring jacket. $188

Heimat Journey Canvas Chore Coat

(Huckberry)

Remember the sort of time-honored, worn-in jacket your dad or grandfather threw on at the cabin, or to take on the great outdoors? This heirloom-worthy Heimat chore coat has a touch of that same sensibility, with fabric that gets better with each wear, plus throwback details like a handsome corduroy collar. $325