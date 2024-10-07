The Best Deals For Menswear, Tech & More During Amazon Prime Day 2024

Savings from brands like Adidas, Apple, Calvin Klein, Levi’s and more on Oct. 8-9.

(Adidas)

Seasonal savings can be hard to come by, unless you know where to look. Luckily retail giant Amazon has savings galore for the season of plenty with the return of Amazon Prime Day.

Gear up to shop and save big on October 8th and 9th on brands including Apple, Adidas, Calvin Klein, Brooks Brothers and plenty more. Those savings hold true for everything from fall style staples to innovative tech finds, stylish home furnishings and even pantry must-haves.

Adidas: Shop and save on the Ultraboost 22 and more, with deals starting at 14% off. Shop here.

Amazon: Get 20% off the Amazon Fire TV and other electronics. Shop here.

(Apple)

Apple: Save at least 30% on the Apple iPad and more electronics essentials. Shop here.

Bagsmart: Take 20% off select items. Shop here.

Bissell: Take at least 19% off tech and home essentials. Shop here.

Bokksu: Take 20% off select items. Shop here.

Braun: Savings start at 20% on grooming and tech gear. Shop here.

Brooks Brothers: Take 20% off iconic menswear staples from the famed American brand. Shop here.

(Calvin Klein)

Calvin Klein: Save at least 30% on stylish men’s basics from the iconic brand. Shop here.

Casper: Savings start at 10% on mattresses, pillows, pet furniture and more. Shop here.

Colgate: Take 20% – 30% off the latest from Colgate. Shop here.

Dyson: Take 20% off home technology and innovative essentials. Shop here.

Garmin: Savings start at 16% on fitness trackers and smartwatches. Shop here.

Google: Take at least 20% off an array of Google tech products, including its Fitbit, through October 9th. Shop here.

HOKA: Save at least 20% on performance men’s sneakers. Shop here.

(Levi’s)

Levi’s: Save 30% on classic Levi’s jeans and more. Shop here.

Nautica: Save at least 20% on classic men’s style essentials. Shop here.

Mujjo: Get 25% off all items, including sleek iPhone cases and accessories. Shop here.

Pininfarina: Get an exclusive 15% discount on its SINTESI watch collection for Prime Day. Shop here.

RAZER: Take at least 20% off gaming headsets and tech gear. Shop here.

(Saucony)

Saucony: Through October 9th, select styles will be 20% off. Shop here.

Savor: Take 20% off all items, including stylish desk and office storage essentials. Shop here.

Schwarzkopf: The multi-faceted grooming brand is offering haircare products at 30% off. Shop here.

Theory: Save at least 20% on designer menswear. Shop here.

Tramontina: Get up to 50% off best-selling kitchen essentials from the high-end brand. Shop here.

Troubadour: Take 20% off all items, including handsome luggage essentials. Shop here.

(TRUFF)

TRUFF: Through October 9th, take up to 22% off individual TRUFF products and 30% off TRUFF gift packs on Amazon. Shop here.

VINCE: Savings start at 20% on designer menswear. Shop here.

Walker Edison: Save at least 20% on fashionable home furnishings. Shop here.

Weatherman: Take 20% off select items, including sleek rain accessories. Shop here.