The Best Holiday Gifts For Her, According To Huckberry

From necklaces to candles, these holiday gifts can’t miss.

(Huckberry)

While curating your own holiday wish list might be relatively easy, shopping for the women in your life can present its own set of holiday hurdles. Your wife, girlfriend, mother-in-law or sister, each with their own tastes and sense of style — and expectations for what they’ll receive under the tree this year. If that sounds daunting, breathe easy: One of the most trusted retailers on the market (Huckberry) put together a seriously cool selection of the best gifts to buy for her, complete with expert insight from Huckberry’s VP of E-Commerce Ali Mashburn. Check out Huckberry’s top holiday gifts for women below.

Flint and Tinder Women’s Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

(Huckberry)

A feminine take on the same style you very well might have in your own closet, the F&T Women’s Trucker Jacket comes after years of requests, and should fit the bill nicely for the adventurous woman in your life. Mashburn says it’s “as rugged as the men’s best-seller, but with a more feminine, cropped fit.” $298

Julia Szendrei Diamond Slice Necklace

(Huckberry)

Seeking a refined, elegant addition to the jewelry collection of a certain lucky lady? This understated necklace is handcrafted in the U.S.A. with rough diamonds for a distinctive look. $124

Lunya Silksweats

(Huckberry)

There’s something to be said for a reliable pair of sweatpants, just as there’s something to be said for exquisite loungewear made with the finest material on the market. Gift her these, and she might never go back to her old pair of lounge pants. As Mashburn says, “from a cost-per-wear perspective — totally worth it.” $198

CHUP Made in Japan Socks

(Huckberry)

If ever you’ve stepped into a truly splurge-worthy, well-made pair of socks (as in, extremely well-made), you know the effect is irreversible: You might never want to go back to average, everyday pairs. The same thing very well could happen if you select a pair of exceptionally well-crafted socks for the lady (or ladies) on your list, as Huckberry’s Mashburn calls these “museum-worthy.”

Camp Snap Screen-Free Digital Camera

(Huckberry)

Adventures and experiences (and a way to document them that’s chic and retro) will go a long way this holiday season. Huckberry’s Mashburn says this snappy camera (pun intended) is the “perfect gift for the one who bugs about you being on your phone too much.” Duly noted. $65

Any D.S. & Durga Candle From Huckberry

(Huckberry)

Scent is one of the best ways to build a warm and inviting home, and there’s hardly a better producer on the market right now than D.S. & Durga. Mashburn notes each candle is so distinct, you can effectively “transport her to a bakery in Germany with the Breakfast Leipzig candle, or her Nonna’s kitchen with Pasta Water” based on the scent chosen. Starting at $70

