The Best Lightweight Blazers To Upgrade Your Warm Weather Style

Ultra-sharp style is yours for the taking this spring and summer.

(Taylor Stitch)

The art of dressing well in the high heat of spring and summer is a difficult one to perfect: The wool blazer you relied on through the fall and winter months simply won’t cut it anymore. Turn instead to lightweight fabric blends and classics like cotton, linen and seersucker (or a dash of all three), plus details that lend a rarified air to many a seasonal occasion, from weddings to rooftop soirees.

Plenty of acclaimed designers and top-tier brands are coming up with ways more stylish than ever before when it comes to tailoring suited for warmer climes. With the ability to dress up blue jeans or pair stylishly with linen trousers or everyday chinos, the best lightweight blazers walk a fine line between comfort, style and polished good looks. These are some of our favorite seasonal blazers of the moment.

Relwen Flyweight Flex Blazer

(Huckberry)

Relwen draws on classic style inspiration (in this case, heritage hunting coats) for its effortlessly cool spin on the blazer. Its Flyweight fabric is light as air and yet highly durable, making this a refined travel jacket as well as a blazer fit for a rooftop happy hour. Better still is the fact that its fabric bounces back and retains its shape. $298

Wills Rosedale Classic Patch Pocket Suit Jacket

(Huckberry)

Don’t let the name fool you: This is a bonafide lightweight blazer that can be worn more ways than one, boasting an elegant “3-roll-2” construction (just like the suit coats favored as of late by James Bond). Patch pockets give it a crisp yet casual finish, while the navy color pairs with just about everything in your tailored wardrobe. $358

Flint and Tinder Seersucker Blazer

(Huckberry)

Although Flint and Tinder might be better known for rugged cold-weather gear like its famed Waxed Trucker Jacket, the Huckberry house brand also gets the formula correct when it comes to more elegant tailoring. This seersucker blazer should prove remarkably lightweight, and it’s finished with classic tailored details like functional cuffs. Pair it with a vivid printed shirt for a perfect blend of high and low. $228

Todd Snyder Italian Silk-Linen Herringbone Sportcoat

(Todd Snyder)

Only the best of the best makes the cut in the eyes of award-winning menswear designer Todd Snyder, as evidenced quite handsomely by this luxurious silk-meets-linen sportcoat. The brand notes that its natural, Neapolitan-inspired design lends it “a triple shot of sprezzatura,” and we’re hard-pressed to agree. As wearable with olive chinos as it is with white denim, this is one sportcoat decidedly worth the investment. $798

Buck Mason Tropic Twill Carry-On Jacket

(Buck Mason)

Made to go from the office to the airport to a moody speakeasy without missing a beat, Buck Mason has perfected the art of casual tailoring, this time in a super-lightweight cotton twill that ensures comfort even in the heat. Drawing inspiration from vintage suiting, this is yet another way Buck Mason nods to classic prep style for the modern man. $198

Taylor Stitch Stevens Sportcoat in Linen Seersucker

(Taylor Stitch)

It’s easier than ever to blend crisp tailored style with lightweight comfort: Just look to San Francisco’s iconic Taylor Stitch, which has perfected the patch-pocket sportcoat in a breezy cotton and linen seersucker blend. The tailored cut and two-button design are flattering and sharp, no matter how hot your next outdoor wedding might be. $358

Proof Nomad Blazer

(Huckberry)

Huckberry calls this travel-ready, versatile sportcoat (finished with spill-proof, wrinkle-resistant technology) an “everyday tech blazer in stealth mode,” and it should be styled as such. On the surface, it gets timeless tailoring details correct, including patch pockets and notch lapels, but the innovative tech fabric offers supremely lightweight comfort, moisture-wicking performance and certified day-to-night style. $248

Flint and Tinder Utility Blazer

(Huckberry)

Flint and Tinder looked to throwback tailoring to inspire yet another sportcoat well-suited for the modern gentleman. As ready for a day of travel as it is for drinks at your final destination, this patch-pocket blazer takes its cues from workwear and chore coats, resulting in a hybrid style statement that can be dressed up with tailored chinos and leather loafers, or dressed down with light wash jeans and leather chukka boots. $228

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Maxim may receive an affiliate commission.