The Best Men’s Polo Shirts To Elevate Summer Style

Go laidback and luxe with options from Huckberry, Todd Snyder, Buck Mason, Taylor Stitch and more.

(Taylor Stitch)

While styles and trends ebb and flow like the coastal summer tide, some stalwarts rarely, if ever, leave a menswear wardrobe. For the welcoming first weeks of summer and the months beyond, the handsome polo shirt is an all-time classic, with sporting roots that have since grown into a way to communicate easygoing luxury and a sense of polish (but not too much polish). Be it the return of the throwback sweater polo or the welcome embrace of a classic cotton pique polo in a flattering color and fit, the best polo shirts elevate your casual wardrobe beyond the humble t-shirt. And with fresh options from Huckberry, plus iconic menswear designers like Todd Snyder and Billy Reid, there’s a polo shirt on the market for everyone: That’s a menswear guarantee.

Nordstrom Pima Cotton Pique Polo

(Nordstrom)

If it’s been some time since you gave your polo rotation a refresh, dip your toes back into this versatile, easy-to-wear staple by opting for a classic cotton pique number in a wear-with-anything colorway. Better still is the highly affordable price and flattering trim fit. $49

Buck Mason Sueded Cotton Polo

(Buck Mason)

Ultra-soft, garment-dyed cotton helps this polo feel as soft as a well-loved t-shirt, which is fitting coming from an all-American brand like Buck Mason. Pair this handsome, earth-hued number with off-white jeans or rolled light wash denim and chukka boots for the ideal blend of McQueen-approved style. $128

Taylor Stitch Playa Sweater Polo

(Taylor Stitch)

There’s something pleasingly retro about the sweater polo (Huckberry calls this option woven through with “retro cool,” after all). Luxe enough for rooftop cocktails and laidback enough to wear to the pool or beach, this is an elevated take on a classic from Taylor Stitch. $138

Flint and Tinder Pique Polo Shirt

(Huckberry)

The best polo shirts are a step up from the classic t-shirt in terms of polished great looks, but this one from Americana purveyors Flint and Tinder even feels as easygoing as wearing a humble cotton pique tee. It’s a polo shirt you needn’t think too hard about wearing: Pair it with chino shorts and canvas sneakers, then grab a cold High Life from the cooler. $78

Polo Ralph Lauren Embroidered Logo Polo Shirt

(MR. PORTER)

It’s hard to mention the polo shirt without covering a modern update to a legendary style via Ralph Lauren, who practically helped put the polo shirt on the map for the masses in the American market. This option embroiders the company’s instantly recognizable logo, and switches out its button placket for a flattering “Johnny collar” design. $110

Relwen Jersey Stripe Polo

(Huckberry)

Relwen boasts serious pedigree when it comes to heritage menswear featuring a modern spin, and the polo shirt is no different. This option goes nautical with its blue and white stripes, while an extended placket gives it a flattering, even somewhat dressy feel. $98

Billy Reid Tile Jacquard Sweater Polo

(Billy Reid)

The best polos on the market offer an air of eye-catching, luxe style: It should be fun to get dressed in the breezy climes of summer, after all. Billy Reid goes bold yet tasteful, swerving from the norm of Hawaiian florals with an elegant tile jacquard pattern in classic sweater polo structure. $248

Todd Snyder Cotton Pique Polo

(Todd Snyder)

The menswear classics hold true season after season, and designer Todd Snyder’s lineup always boasts a healthy respect for those classics, like the tipped polo. With an artful contrasting collar and sleeves, this crisp organic cotton-blend polo shirt is practically made for coastal getaways. $98

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Maxim may receive an affiliate commission.