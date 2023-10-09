The Best Shackets for Cozy Fall Style

These warm, utilitarian shirt/jacket hybrids are an essential fall style staple.

The pleasures of fall are nearly unmatched, at least if you’ve prepped your menswear wardrobe accordingly. You’ve hopefully already sorted out your go-to fall fragrance and perhaps even your favorite fall whiskey, and the hour is upon us to nail down your next #OOTD in seasonally friendly fashion.

There are plenty of paths to tread during brisk fall days, but when the situation calls for a casually rugged look, it’s in your best interest to meet the moment with one the best shirt jackets (or “shackets”). Think of the style like a Swiss Army Knife designed to meet the changing seasons, a trusty sidekick when standard fall apparel might not cut it.

For all those days when it’s a touch too chilly to simply wear a thermal henley or a chambray shirt on its own, the “shacket” beefs things up, using fabrics like cozy cotton flannel and helpful chest pockets to deliver utility and warmth. The shirt jacket means business, but not in a way that’s overly formal or stuffy.

It’s the best of both worlds, part shirt and part jacket, ready to handle fall day hikes as easily as it can take on another dram of whiskey on a crisp fall night. It doesn’t announce itself, it just gets the job done — here are some options to consider ASAP.

Flint and Tinder Quilted Nylon Shirt Jacket

It’s hard not to love Flint and Tinder’s sense of all-American style. The brand, an in-house offering from the rugged retailer Huckberry, makes tough-as-nails gear that only gets better with age, like this abrasion-resistant cotton-nylon shirt jacket finished off with a cozy flannel lining. The great outdoors are calling. $228

Percival Blanket Overshirt

Get ready to hear a lot more about Percival. The East London brand just launched its first-ever U.S. pop-up in New York Shirt, packed to the brim with colorful, cozy, eclectic pieces that switch up the classics in a modern, fresh way. This Italian wool overshirt is like the fleece jacket you wore years ago, only more mature and much cooler-looking. $165

Schott CPO Wool Blend Work Shirt

For those days when you want to switch things up from your Schott leather moto jacket, the venerable New York City brand tries its hand at a naval-inspired shirt jacket crafted from a sturdy wool blend. Oversized chest flap pockets deliver critical everyday storage space, while seasonal color options provide a dash of timeless fall style. $125

Buck Mason Wool CPO Jacket

CPO jackets were favored by the U.S. Navy (and so named for the utility prized by Chief Petty Officers). The style was burly and hard-working, so it makes perfect sense as a source of inspiration for Buck Mason’s modern revamp of the silhouette. The nylon ripstop lining delivers interior warmth, as does the handsome woolen twill exterior. $248

Taylor Stitch Yosemite Flannel Shirt

Each season, San Francisco-based Taylor Stitch dreams up the sort of menswear that’s so timeless, you might wonder why it’s not in your closet already. The Yosemite Shirt is a fan favorite, made from ultra-soft cotton flannel chamois in a rich array of seasonal patterns and colors. Wear it over a thermal henley or use it as a style swerve unbuttoned over a crewneck sweatshirt: Just make sure you’ve got at least one close at hand. $128

Filson Seattle Wool Jac-Shirt

The Filson name precedes itself: The Pacific Northwest brand has carefully and steadily produced some of the toughest outerwear on the planet, the kind made for frigid conditions and off-the-grid adventures. You’re not obligated to wear your own Filson jac-shirt in that same fashion, but this burly option is made in the U.S.A. from sturdy 18oz wool in a handsome plaid color for good measure. $395

Madewell Brushed Flannel Shirt Jacket

Shirt jackets can serve as a highly useful blank canvas of sorts for a fall #OOTD. Yes, the primary goal is warmth, but when you throw in a touch of pattern (the kind you might normally see on a tailored fall blazer), the overall effect is super sharp. Madewell updates the cozy brushed flannel “shacket” with an eye-catching plaid pattern, and it retails for a standout price. $98

Y. Chroma Varial Shirt-Cut Jacket

We’re willing to bet you’ve not come across a brand like Y. Chroma before. Vivid colors, like something out of an uber-hip Wes Anderson movie, meet silhouettes that are familiar but at once different… in the most stylish way possible.

Take this shirt jacket: It’s executed in a refined manner, with a flattering oversized collar, deep patch pockets and textured, vibrant fabric with tons of depth. As the upstart brand (founding date: 2023) notes, it’s cool enough to replace your blazer — this is a “shacket” you can certainly wear to the office. $499

Todd Snyder Italian Boucle Overshirt

Shirt jackets are a typically rugged style move made for just about anything, but Todd Snyder departs from the ordinary: What if a shirt jacket was refined enough to be worn stylishly at a speakeasy, Old Fashioned in hand, without missing a beat? That’s but one way this elegant Italian wool overshirt can be worn, but it’ll also prove plenty effective around a roaring fall fire. $328

Line of Trade Ridge Quilted Flannel Shirt

The best shirt jackets tend to think of everything, helping you plan ahead before you even considered needing a layer to take on everything from wind to rain to plummeting temperatures. This option from Bespoke Post meets each of those aims and then some, with a cotton flannel exterior and quilted insulation to beef up your thermal shirt base layer. $95