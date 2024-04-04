The Best Spring Shackets To Button Up Right Now

The lightweight “shacket” is a surefire winner.

(Buck Mason)

For as much flash and flair as a new season can bring—especially its promise of rooftop cocktails, vivid colors and vibrant patterns—it’s sometimes as much about utility as any. And yet, that sense of utility is different than in the chilly winter months.

While a parka or even a puffer jacket is a solid bet on a snowy day, they won’t pass muster in the spring, and that’s where the best spring shirt jackets (or “shackets”) step up to the plate. The same can be said for trading in your winter boots for the best spring chukka boots, too.

Boasting heftier fabric than a typical Oxford shirt or dress shirt (often something tightly woven, like cotton twill, or something burly, like denim), the shirt jacket ups the ante. Its buttons are oversized, meaning it’s truly meant to layer; it typically boasts front chest pockets for your everyday carry; and it’s a rugged layer you can set then forget.

That is to say, reach for one of our favorite shirt jackets, throw it on at a moment’s notice atop a breezy T-shirt, then embark on your day’s adventures.

Flint and Tinder Quilted Bone Button Western Shirt

(Huckberry)

More than just a standard Western denim shirt (although those are all the rage right now), Flint and Tinder pads this one out with a flannel lining for especially cool mornings, then reinforces it with an eye-catching quilted design. Plus, the denim fabric will break in over time and get better with age. $159

American Giant Vintage Flannel Shirt

(American Giant)

If doing things the easy way is the norm these days (like outsourcing production overseas), American Giant wants no part of it. The company just debuted a fantastic, throwback-inspired flannel shirt that takes its cues from an old teenage favorite style of founder Bayard Winthrop. The modern edition, with two helpful chest pockets for layering and storage, is buttery-soft yet sturdy.

Better still is that the release of the shirt arrives alongside a new tome by writer Steven Kurutz. American Flannel traces Bayard’s story founding American Giant, along with the rise, fall and gradual rebirth of American manufacturing, all the while telling the story of a group of staunch advocates keeping the dream alive. $168

Buck Mason Loomed Linen Fatigue Shirt

(Buck Mason)

The military wanted sturdy styles made from durable fabric featuring functional, no-nonsense designs: Enter fatigue shirts, with oversized pockets and lightweight construction. Buck Mason looked to the past to design its newly updated take, using mid-weight linen and details like a retro point collar. $198

AG Jeans Elias Shirt Jacket

(AG Jeans)

If your spring style rotation includes perfectly cut light-wash jeans (like those sold by AG), shouldn’t it include a suitably luxe shirt jacket made from ultra-soft French Terry cotton fabric? This is like wearing a cozy hoodie, but with plenty more polish. $225

Uniqlo AirSense Shirt Jacket

(Uniqlo)

Pleasantly breezy spring days call for something equally airy, in this case literally. Uniqlo’s AirSense fabric stretches, moves with you and dries quickly, and a minimal range of color options make it a versatile, grab-and-go layer with light wash jeans, olive chinos and more (much more). $59.90

Todd Snyder One-Pocket Utility Shirt

(Todd Snyder)

You’ll find a new appreciation for the classics when you shop Todd Snyder: The designer looks to styles that were relevant then, and are relevant now, like the rugged, one-pocket workshirt. There’s no embroidered name patch to go along with this one, but the garment-dyed stretch cotton fabric is as sturdy yet supple as any old-school “shacket.” $178

Mugsy Hunter Utility Shirt

(Mugsy)

Whether at sunrise out in the field or after sunset around a bonfire, cold weather can creep back in unexpectedly, even during spring. That’s where this tough-as-nails, surprisingly stretchy and easy-to-layer utility shirt comes into play. The rich green olive color earns you style points with selvedge denim or tobacco chinos, while the buttery-soft fabric is a reliable companion on brisk days. $128

Y. Chroma Apparel Sevilla Long-Sleeve Shirt

(Y. Chroma Apparel)

When can a spring “shacket” prove surprisingly luxurious? When it’s made by Y. Chroma Apparel from 100 percent organic cotton in a handsome textured weave. Better still is the fact that Y. Chroma Apparel is designed as an elegant menswear solution for men in their “mid-life” stage (yet it looks wonderful on any stylish gentleman).

Whether you prefer a vibrant color option or the goes-with-anything Obsidian Grey shown here, it’s an effortlessly cool piece made for some added flair, like a kerchief or a pair of expertly tailored Y. Chroma Apparel pants. $199

A.P.C. Basile Logo-Embroidered Denim Overshirt

(MR. PORTER)

A.P.C. certainly knows a thing or two about sturdy, hard-wearing denim that’s also upscale. It comes to a head in this handsome, rugged denim overshirt. Classic contrast stitching calls to mind retro denim shirts of days gone by. $380