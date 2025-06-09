The Hottest Runway Looks From Miami Swim Week – The Shows
See the eye-catching looks that lit up Miami’s annual swimwear modeling event.
A model walks the runway at the Melissa Odabash Show during Miami Swim Week at The Bass on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for Melissa Odabash)
A model walks the runway wearing Normal Culture during Miami Swim Week: The Shows on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week: The Shows)
A model walks the runway at the Melissa Odabash Show during Miami Swim Week at The Bass on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for Melissa Odabash)
A model walks the runway at the Melissa Odabash Show during Miami Swim Week at The Bass on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for Melissa Odabash)
A model walks the runway wearing Normal Culture during Miami Swim Week: The Shows on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week: The Shows)
A model walks the runway wearing Montage Swimwear during Miami Swim Week: The Shows on May 29, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week: The Shows)
A model walks the runway wearing Montage Swimwear during Miami Swim Week: The Shows on May 29, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week: The Shows)
A model walks the runway wearing Montage Swimwear during Miami Swim Week: The Shows on May 29, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week: The Shows)
A model walks the runway at the Melissa Odabash Show during Miami Swim Week at The Bass on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for Melissa Odabash)
A model walks the runway at the Melissa Odabash Show during Miami Swim Week at The Bass on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for Melissa Odabash)
A model walks the runway at the Melissa Odabash Show during Miami Swim Week at The Bass on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for Melissa Odabash)
A model walks the runway wearing Ema Savahl during Miami Swim Week: The Shows at Mondrian South Beach on May 28, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week: The Shows)
Miami Swim Week – The Shows was a swimwear modeling extravaganza that saw 40-plus designers showcase the latest and greatest in sun-soaked style. Among the alluring looks were rising label
Montage Swimwear’s 12 signature capsules, featuring shades of sunny yellows, electric blues, lush greens, and vibrant reds. also unveiled her highly anticipated 25th anniversary collection, which was underscored by high-voltage swimsuits, accessories, flowing beach dresses and pieces from her coveted Après-Plage collection. Meanwhile, Melissa Odabash debuted an eye-catching collection starring soft pastel hues such as baby blue, sunny yellow and Barbie pink. Check out some of the hottest swimwear looks from Miami Swim Week 2025 in the gallery above. Normal Culture Mentioned in this article:
