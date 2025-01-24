This RRL Collection From Huckberry Is Rugged Menswear Perfection

Heritage Western style by way of Ralph Lauren.

(Huckberry)

The best menswear essentials always feel of a certain time and place, perhaps even nodding to the way clothing used to be made. Built to last, with exceptional care and rugged style in mind — that ethos is at the heart of the new RRL Collection as sold by Huckberry, yet another time-honored spin-off from the iconic Ralph Lauren flagship.

(Huckberry)

Ever purveyors of adventure-ready gear (including a new hooded version of its famed Waxed Trucker Jacket), Huckberry feels as apt a place as any to score some hard-wearing staples from an iconic outfitter. The latest RRL Collection looks to the open road and the crisp morning air, boasting a sturdy assortment of work pants, overshirts, flannels and denim, each as at home on the range as the last.

(Huckberry)

High praise though it might be, the RRL Collection always seems to echo the heartbeat of the Ralph Lauren brand itself: The designer famously wore double denim in unlikely places, runway shows included. Call it a departure from prep standbys, in the best way possible. Dependable staples like expertly washed denim shirts exist alongside positively gorgeous Americana classics in the latest RRL offering, including a particularly striking suede roughout trucker jacket.

(Huckberry)

There’s also a healthy assortment of trusty selections from RRL, which sprang from Ralph Lauren’s “Polo Country” moniker in the early 1990s, reflecting his respect for heritage Americana. In the year 2025, that means the latest RRL Collection at Huckberry also boasts military style inspiration and an assortment of tough-as-nails denim trucker jackets.

(Huckberry)

True to form, the RRL Collection features a hard-working variety of selections both more workwear-oriented and more refined, like a wool-blend blazer practically made to be worn beneath a luxurious yet outdoor-minded waxed canvas parka. It just might be the brand’s denim shirts that top the list in terms of covetable menswear from the iconic brand, however: Huckberry’s carefully curated lens on the RRL Collection yields investment-level editions of tried-and-true style staples.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Maxim may receive an affiliate commission.