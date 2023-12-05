Supreme X The North Face Parka Collab Is A Luxe Outerwear Upgrade

Add to cart ASAP.

(Supreme)

Winter weather requires a different kind of style arsenal, especially as far as buzzed-about Supreme menswear is concerned. The legendary NYC brand’s block-red logo pops on a t-shirt, after all, but brisk temperatures deserve something with a bit more fortitude.

Enter the Supreme x The North Face Fall 2023 Collection, a meeting of the minds that’s at once trendy and exceptionally warm.

The collection touches on icons across The North Face and its weather-ready offerings, including the 600-Fill Down Parka and the revered, streetwear-approved Nuptse Jacket, both made from smooth, sleek suede.

Each jacket comes in vibrant royal shade of blue, a crisp Stone colorway or timeless black, with the 600-Fill Down Parka fetching $1,298 and the 700-fill down Nuptse Jacket retailing for $1,098.

Surprisingly enough given the most buzzed-about Supreme drops, there are still sizes available up to Large and XL in some colorways for both jackets, but one imagines the clock is ticking.

Supreme is no stranger to updating icons (take the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 or a swanky Louis Vuitton luggage trunk, for example), and neither is The North Face.

TNF previously teamed up with Timberland on classic winter outerwear and boots, and the partnership brings two iconic, VF Corp.-owned companies together just in time for the fervor of holiday shopping season.

The collaboration goes beyond outerwear, a fitting choice given that some of Supreme’s most covetable items (like the curious Supreme clay red brick) often sell out surprisingly quickly.

The partnership includes a Supreme x The North Face Base Camp Duffel Bag, Mountain Pants, a collaborative shoulder bag and a Base Camp Duffel Bag Keychain — all made from premium suede, of course.

It’s a wise bet to assume this ultra-luxe collab won’t stick around online at Supreme for very long, and shoppers in Japan can now secure the latest Supreme drop as of last weekend.

You might say that’s all the more reason to add some exclusive swag to your winter outerwear rotation while you’ve still got the chance.