The Urwerk UR-101 Diamond Sky Is A Bejeweled Stunner

Just 25 timepieces were crafted with a diamond-studded celestial vault by the haute horologist.

(Urwerk)

To gaze upon a Urwerk timepiece often means bearing witness to something never seen before in the watchmaking world, with the Urwerk UR-101 Diamond Sky proving exemplary and jaw-dropping in every facet.

(Urwerk)

More specifically, 1.63 carats worth of diamonds are steel set on its traditionally sized 41mm case, available across just 25 elusive timepieces and boasting a variety of finishes (including snailing, sand-blasting and satin-brushing). The Urwerk UR-101 Diamond Sky simply looks utterly unlike any watch to come before it, even considering the impressive and rarified nature of Urwerk luxury timepieces, from the galaxy-blurring UR-10 SpaceMeter to the astonishing and prehistoric-inspired Urwerk ‘T-Rex’ Watch.

(Urwerk)

As much an homage to luxury jewelry as to the fine art of haute horology, the mysterious Swiss watchmaker (beloved by the likes of Michael Jordan) bills the Urwerk UR-101 Diamond Sky as a “singular, luminous watch” that tracks time from sunrise to sunset across an eye-catching 180-degree mark that rests beneath a legendary diamond-studded vault design. For as otherworldly as it might seem, the watchmaker notes that the Diamond Sky “is a direct descendant of the very first URWERK creations presented in 1997,” featuring the company’s trademark two-satellite wandering hours display and more traditional SuperLuminova-coated hours and minutes markers.

(Urwerk)

The 316L stainless steel case is marked on its caseback with a limited-edition number (a precise way of bearing witness to history), while the Urwerk UR-101 Diamond Sky is powered by the 28-jewel, self-winding UR-1.01V movement vibrating at a 4 Hz frequency of 28,800 vph. In ultra-sleek fashion, the handsome and chic timepiece is finished off with a refined textured white rubber strap with black calfskin lining. And although its case structure might be traditional in size, Urwerk proudly says that “the 41 mm steel case acts as a technical showcase, providing the necessary contrast with the depth of the engraving and the intensity of the gem-setting.”

(Urwerk)

In cycling back around to its 1997 roots and its groundbreaking venture into the world of art-meets-science horology, Urwerk says that the UR-101 Diamond Sky was forged with intentionality in mind ever step of the way. “Nothing is there by chance, and the very choice serves a purpose: to create a dialogue between matter, light, and time.” Such an astounding feat of timekeeping certainly comes with a price tag to match, and the Urwerk UR-101 Diamond Sky (crafted as an “idea in motion,” according to the company) is available in seriously limited quantities for about $116,000.