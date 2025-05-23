The Best Memorial Day Sales For Menswear, Gear, Home Goods & More

Welcome summer with standout savings from Huckberry, Todd Snyder, Billy Reid other top brands.

(Billy Reid)

Sun, suds (of the hopped variety, of course) and style are the name of the game this Memorial Day weekend. The unofficial summer kick-off brings with it a prime chance to load up for the season at hand, with deals aplenty on beach gear, resort-approved swimwear, travel-ready electronics and comfortable, cozy, stylish home goods when you want to take a load off at home.

With deals from the likes of Huckberry, Todd Snyder, Billy Reid and more, your summer has (arguably) never looked brighter. Hit ‘add to cart’ with our favorite holiday weekend savings below.

(Adidas)

Adidas: Save 30% on exclusive styles and top-notch sportswear as an Adidas Member. Shop here.

Apple: Take 25% off iPads, electronics and best AirPods on the market, among other deals, through the tech giant. Shop here.

BenchMade Modern: Take 20% off all made-to-order furniture, including custom sofas, sectionals, bed frames, sleeper beds, and more through May 27th, and get two free throw pillows with orders of more than $1,000 using the code MEMORIALDAY. Shop here.

Best Buy: Save at least 20% on a wide range of electronics, including OLED televisions and more, through the tech retailer through May 26th. Shop here.

Billy Reid: Save 20% on orders of $300 or more, with deals escalating based on total purchase, through the award-winning, refined fashion atelier. Shop here.

Chamelo Eyewear: Save at least 25% on standout performance eyewear made for summer sports. Shop here.

Civile Apparel: Take 40% off fitness and pickleball-approved apparel and gear through May 27th. Shop here.

Centerline Athletics: Take 40% off fitness gear through May 27th. Shop here.

Crane & Canopy: Take up to 70% off bedding, sheets and home décor through May 27th, with no code needed. Shop here.

(Everlane)

Everlane: Take up to 25% off in stores and online from the stylish, minimalist fashion brand. Shop here.

FOCO: Take 30% off sitewide sale on FOCO in-stock products through May 26th. Shop here.

Furniture.com: Take up to 60% off across a curated mix of top-selling pieces — from modern sectionals and dining sets to statement beds and outdoor upgrades. Shop here.

Hisense: Save at least 30% on the Hisense 65″ Class U6 Series television and more top-of-the-line electronics through outlets like Best Buy. Shop here.

(Huckberry)

Huckberry: Take up to 35% off sitewide from the famed Americana menswear and gear retailer. Shop here.

Macy’s: Take up to 60% off designer menswear, home goods, apparel and more. Shop here.

Madewell Men’s: Kick summer off right with 25% off select styles, plus an extra 40% off all sale, in stores and online. Use code LONGWEEKEND. Shop here.

(Mugsy)

Mugsy: Get 20% cashback on your first order of comfortable stretch jeans, chinos and more. Shop here.

MR. PORTER: Take as much as 50% off luxury designer menswear and more. Shop here.

My Sheets Rock: Take 15% off temperature-regulating sheets and bedding with code COOL25 through May 27th. Shop here.

(Nike)

Nike: Save at least 20% on stylish retro sneakers, performance trainers and more from the legendary sportswear brand. Shop here.

Nordstrom: Take up to 60% off top styles from a wide range of designer brands. Shop here.

Outer: Take up to 20% off sitewide from the stylish outdoor furniture and home goods brands through June 2nd. Shop here.

Organifi: Get free shipping on daily supplements on orders of more than $75. Shop here.

(Raen)

RAEN: Take 40% off select styles from the stylish eyewear retailer through May 26th. Shop here.

Retrospec: Save up to 35% off a wide range of gear, including deals on bikes, kids’ bikes, longboards and more. Shop here.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Take up to 50% off designer styles. Shop here.

Sculpt Nation: Use the code : Sculpttb25 to take 25% off sitewide through May 27th. Shop here.

Sperry: To toast Memorial Day, select styles from the famed footwear brand are up to 50% off. Shop here.

Tiami: The new luxury mattress brand launched by the founders of Leesa is offering an exclusive Memorial Day discount through May 28 with promo code MAXIM15. Shop here.

(Todd Snyder)

Todd Snyder: Take up to 30% off select styles from the acclaimed menswear designer. Shop here.

Tomahawk Shades: Use the code MEM25 to take anywhere from 65-80% off sitewide. Shop here.

WOLACO: Buy any 2 items and get 20% off durable, stylish workout gear. Shop here.