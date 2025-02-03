These Classic Smoking Accessories Are Firing Up Collectors

From a sterling silver grenade lighter to art deco accessories by S.T. Dupont.

(Getty Images)

The finest rituals and customs tend to weather many storms across the decades; the experience of pouring a fine dram or lighting a luxurious cigar remains largely the same in the 21st century as decades ago. And proper tools of the trade, be it an ashtray, a humidor or a lighter, boast longevity and luxury—as London’s Pullman Gallery so elegantly attests.

The well-appointed Pullman collection, begun 27 years ago in posh St. James’s by the dapper Simon Khachadourian (with a selection of stock now exclusively available online), boasts as impressive an array of vintage smoking accessories and high-minded gentleman’s collectibles as anywhere on the planet. Savoring a fine cigar simply takes on a deeper meaning when paired with a selection of treasured objects to enhance one’s enjoyment.

Steve McQueen (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Even as tides and tastes change, collectors are as enamored as ever with both fine cigars and rarefied smoking accessories for an elevated experience. “The market has stayed consistent and there are more cigar smokers now than there [ever] were,” Khachadourian tells Maxim. Meanwhile classic cigar-smoking iconography, like images of Steve McQueen in The Thomas Crown Affair and the famous portrait of aristocratic oilman Enrico di Portanova in Monaco by Slim Aarons, in which he wears a bespoke smoking jacket, continue to inspire.

The Pullman collection has at one time included what was once the most expensive table lighter ever recorded by the Guinness Book of World Records: a 1975 Alfred Dunhill 18ct gold and amethyst Lighthouse Lighter from the estate of Henry Dormann, which cost a small fortune at the time. These treasures hold a special allure for those interested in cigar storage, preparation and of course, smoking—suffice to say, enticing finds abound. “People tend to collect across the field—the complete works,” Khachadourian notes, with lighters, ashtrays, cigar cases and humidors the most popular items, all “as interesting and collectable as they are useful.”

Baron Enrico di Portanova (Slim Aarons/Getty Images)

Enthusiasts from across the globe gravitate toward these unique objects, but the lion’s share of them hail from the United States. One glimpse at the rarities pictured here speaks to the idea that history—and indeed, the right alchemy of utility and luxury—are still to be treasured and sought after, with a flame that shows no sign of burning out. Whether admired from afar or given place of pride in one’s own collection, these are some of the most remarkable smoking accessories on the planet, personally curated by Khachadourian.

Alfa Romeo 158 Alfetta Trophy Ashtray

(Pullman Gallery)

The clean lines of the famed Alfa Romeo 158 Alfetta Grand Prix racing car zip from the race track to a carefully considered smoking collection courtesy of this extremely rare item. This ashtray commemorates the 1950 Formula 1 World Championship of Emilio Giuseppe “Nino” Farina, complete with its own engraving and an undeniable sense of heritage.

Cigar Cutters

(Pullman Gallery)

Leave no stone unturned in the quest for a perfect cut for the perfect cigar. And as one might expect, inventive designs abound in the category. Be it one of the highly coveted and colorful designs from the famed firm of S.T. Dupont, or a luxe Asprey sterling-silver number in a more traditional form, a memorable start to an enjoyable cigar is close at hand.

Austro-Daimler Enamel Cigarette Cases

(Pullman Gallery)

The underappreciated art of the cigarette case roars to life, literally. The Art Deco designs of vintage Astro-Daimler cars arrive in two handsome shades of blue and green, boasting an enamel-stamped signature by F. Zwickl, a Made in Austria interior stamp and, most importantly, a circa 1928 date. There’s quite possibly no cooler way to transport cigarettes.

Automobile Club of Monaco

(Pullman Gallery)

A sense of elegance and racing heritage courses through Monaco, extending beyond the confines of Formula One races to the Automobile Club of Monaco. The club itself even pre-dates the first Monaco Grand Prix. Here, a chrome-and-enamel car mascot rests handsomely on a black base, while an elegant sterling-silver cigarette case boasts the same iconic emblem.

Asprey Crocodile Traveling Cigar Caddy

(Pullman Gallery)

Gentlemen of action and gentlemen of leisure—and a time and place for both—should find much to love about this luxurious, rare cigar caddy. As many as 40 cigars of varying lengths can rest comfortably within this circa 1920s Asprey London caddy. One only imagines the stories of adventure and exquisite taste this stylish piece has helped write across the years.

Tiffany & Co. Sterling-Silver Cigar Humidor

(Pullman Gallery)

Far more than its famous Tiffany Blue Box, the legend only grows as one considers this tasteful humidor. With a shape like a drum and a finial top, it manages to be understated yet eye-catching. And with space for up 50 Cuban cigars, it’s certainly useful. Its rarity is rather enticing: Pullman Gallery says, “We have only seen one before, many years ago.”

Early 1900s Crocodile Cigar and Cigarette Cases

(Pullman Gallery)

No find is too rare and no lineage is too obscure (or indeed, old) for Khachadourian to track down. A collection of sleek cigar and cigarette cases speaks to old-world history and enduring high marks for taste, with some dating back as far as circa 1901. A highlight of the collection might be a memorable green crocodile-leather and rosegold leather case; select carefully, as it holds just two cigars.

Goldsmiths And Silversmiths Sterling Silver Grenade Lighter

(Pullman Gallery)

The careful selection of a fine cigar takes on a bit of a “devil may care” edge when this sterling-silver grenade lighter is added to the ritual. Modeled after a Mills No. 5 grenade, a World War I–era British grenade, it even boasts a strike lever and removable safety pin, a reminder of an officer and gentleman’s distinguished wartime service, perhaps.

S.T. Dupont Jeroboam Art Deco 1996 Table Lighter

(Pullman Gallery)

The finest smoking accessories on the planet sometimes find their roots in decidedly more modern times, like this lovely homage to the Art Deco age. Crafted in France in 1996 by the famed firm of S.T. Dupont, this red leather–accented, gas-powered table lighter is one of just 500 made worldwide and has the serial number to delineate its rarity.