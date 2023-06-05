This Hublot Skeleton Watch Celebrates The Spirit Of Polo

Hublot’s Spirit of Big Bang Skeleton Tourbillon channels the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic’s signature orange colorway.

(Hublot)

Competitive polo, Champagne, and stylishly dressed stars converged to welcome summer early at the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on June 3. And as the match’s official timekeeper and scoreboard sponsor, Hublot seized the opportunity to commemorate the occasion with an ultra-limited edition watch.

Launched by polo superstar Nacho Figueras and Champagne house Veuve Clicquot in 2008, the event returned to the New York metro area for the first time since 2019—a return that Hublot was keen to celebrate by unveiling a special Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic edition of its Spirit of Big Bang.

(Hublot)

The Spirit of Big Bang Skeleton Tourbillon features Hublot’s Matte Black Frosted Carbon 42mm case paired with one of two strap alligator strap options. The first is rendered entirely in Veuve Clicquot’s signature orange, while the more subtle black option hints at the Champagne Maison with orange stitching.

More Maxim Videos

The timepiece features an engraved micro-blasted, matte black carbon case with a sapphire crystal dial, which houses a self-winding HUB6020 Power Reserve Skeleton Tourbillon Movement with a five-day power reserve. The caseback is adorned with the words “Veuve Clicquot” in black atop of “Polo Classic” in orange.

(Hublot)

Only 5 examples of the Spirit of Big Bang Tourbillon 5-Day Power Reserve Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic will be sold exclusively in Hublot’s U.S. boutiques for $105,000 each.