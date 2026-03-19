This Breitling Navitimer Chronograph Honors The Concorde’s High-Flying Heritage

The latest Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 nods to technical innovation and the legendary supersonic passenger jet.

(Breitling)

Perhaps the most legendary commercial aircraft to ever take to the skies demands a watch rooted in similar performance, and a new Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph is as fitting an homage as any to the iconic Concorde skyliner.

Developed to celebrate five decades since the Concorde first graced the skies, cruising 60,000 feet at twice the speed of sound, the newest Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph is positively packed with nods to both the civil aviation heritage of the timepiece and the boundary-pushing aircraft itself.

(Breitling)

The latest Navitimer Chronograph is limited to just 593 editions in a fitting nod to the Olympus 593 turbojet engines propelling the plane and its 100 very lucky passengers on speedy Transatlantic flights. The blue dial of the Navitimer Chrono was designed in a nod to the stratosphere as seen from the legendary commercial plane, while a series of caseback engravings (including “Tribute to Concorde,” “Jetliner,” and “Mach 2″) grace the limited-edition watch.

(Breitling)

Breitling notes that collectors regularly list the Navitimer among its most collectible watches of all-time, a worthy honor given the real-world aviation specs of the silhouette in the decades following its 1952 release. The watch was largely billed as the first aviation-ready wristwatch computer, complete with a circular slide rule for onboard calculations.

Of the partnership, Breitling sought to capture the pioneering spirit of the Concorde, this time in refined yet highly functional timepiece form. “Fifty years after the Concorde’s first flight, it honors an aircraft that redefined what was possible and a belief that the future belongs to those who dream bigger,” Breitling said.

(Breitling)

Watchmaker CEO Georges Kern noted the five-decade milestone since the Concorde first took to the skies helped pave the way for future aviation innovation, and a proper Navitimer Chronograph was a fitting tribute. ““Flying with the Concorde was like nothing else,” Kern said. “Today, travel is a necessary step to reach a destination, but a Concorde flight was an experience in itself. It’s only natural that we pay homage to the 50th anniversary of its first flight with our iconic Navitimer.”

(Breitling)

Featuring the Navitimer’s characteristic 43mm stainless steel case, the watch ticks along thanks to the 70-hour power reserve of the Breitling Manufacture Caliber B01 within, while a textured blue alligator leather strap pairs handsomely with its atmosphere-inspired dial and striking white chronograph sub-dials. The “pioneering spirit” of the Concorde deserves a timepiece worthy of its legendary accomplishments, and for $10,600, a luxurious nod to aviation and horological history can be yours via the new Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph.