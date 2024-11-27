This Carhartt WIP 2025 Collection Is Rugged Streetwear Perfection

A modern spin on timeless workwear.

(Carhartt WIP)

Ever-popular workwear brand Carhartt just dropped a closet-full of new looks from its trendy offspring, Carhartt WIP. An advance look at the Carhartt WIP Spring/Summer 2025 Collection ensures the company is very much here to stay, season after season. That sentiment seems to hold true in both its current Amsterdam home base and closer to home near the Detroit HQ of its parent company.

(Carhartt WIP)

Carhartt is no longer reserved solely for shoveling snow or working in the garage: It’s frequently found on the backs of tastemakers across the globe, from skaters to DJs to runway models, and plenty of regular folks have rocked the brand’s rugged coats, pocket t-shirts and signature beanies for years.

(Carhartt WIP)

It’s been a long time coming for the Fashion Week-approved offshoot, which sprang from Carhartt workwear about 105 years after the Motor City company’s own founding (that’s 1889 to 1994, to be exact).

(Carhartt WIP)

Carhartt itself was once just five employees and four sewing machines, with a focus on making railroad bib overalls for harsh climes in Michigan. Military uniforms and chore coats followed, each of which very much inform the DNA of Carhartt WIP, which opened its first store in London in 1997.

(Carhartt WIP)

Stroll through any hip neighborhood in your own city, and there’s a chance you’ll run into a Carhartt WIP store (there are more than 80 worldwide).

(Carhartt WIP)

Better still, there’s more than a good chance you’ll spot an of-the-moment look centered heavily around Carhartt workwear, and the new Spring/Summer 2025 Collection backs up that sentiment.

(Carhartt WIP)

Both the current and forthcoming Carhartt WIP lines rely heavily on workwear staples like the Michigan Chore Coat, plus staple pieces like heavyweight pocket tees and even a decidedly railroad engineer-inspired striped blazer known as the Seaton.

(Carhartt x APC 2021/Courtesy of Carhartt)

Carhartt has partnered with of-the-moment fashion brands like APC over the years, and you can even brew yourself an espresso with a Carhartt WIP espresso machine these days. Carhartt WIP seems to be an even cooler, more polished extension of classic styles.

(Carhartt WIP)

Heavyweight canvas chore pants, durable work pants in a slouchy fit and flannel sirts get the Carhartt WIP treatment, and a suitably auto-focused photoshoot makes the durable staples the star of the show. Carhartt gear can certainly be trusted through winter’s worst, but this fresh new Carhartt WIP collection shows that timeless workwear staples are in vogue every season. Spring style can’t get here soon enough.