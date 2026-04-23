This Converse LA Dodgers Chuck 70 Celebrates Back-To-Back World Series Champions

Presented by 2025 World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, this special-edition Chuck 70 is tailor-made for the Boys in Blue.

(Nike)

The perfect shoe for members of the Blue Crew has just arrived courtesy of Converse. Celebrating the LA Dodgers’ back-to-back wins at the World Series in 2025 and 2026, the retro canvas-constructed sneaker brand is teaming up with boutique West Coast streetwear brand Undefeated to release a special version of the famed Chuck 70—the durable reinterpretation of the classic All Star—in the team’s patriotic colorway.

Dodgers ace pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto—who was named MVP of the 2025 World Series after throwing the first complete championship game in a decade—helps present the shoe, which features a faux ostrich navy upper with a massive LA logo on the lateral side. The inside of the tongue is emblazoned with inverted Dodgers × Undefeated branding that can be read by passersby when folded out—a nod to a SoCal-specific trend.

“Wearing them with the tongue folded over isn’t for everyone,” Undefeated global marketing manager Kris Hattori told MLB.com, “but I hope we see some people rock them that way.”

The outside of the tongue is embroidered with vintage Dodgers script. Custom Converse × Undefeated × Dodgers license plates sit at the heel, while a red accent separating the midsole and the upper completes the look.

(Nike)

This is actually the second pair of Dodgers-centric Converse sneakers that have been created in conjunction with Undefeated—the first, released on April 20, paid homage to the team’s Brooklyn roots in black with an old English and a creative campaign spearheaded by NYC-based graffiti artist Futura. Undefeated actually approached Converse with the idea for the trio at Paris Fashion Week 2025 shortly before the Dodgers were gearing up to defend their World Series title.

“From our standpoint, it was an immediate yes,” Alex Restivo, Converse’s footwear & apparel product director, told MLB.com “Right when they came to us with the idea, we loved it. We weren’t necessarily trying to invent any new look, we were just validating a culture that already existed. So we felt like we had to get after it together.”

“The [Dodgers] are deeply rooted in the identity of Los Angeles, just like Undefeated, so the opportunity to work on something that celebrates that legacy felt natural,” added Hattori. “This collaboration is beyond baseball—it’s about representing the city, its history, and the communities that have supported both the team and our brand over the years.”

The LA Dodgers Chuck 70 will launch Saturday, April 25 at Undefeated Silver Lake, New York, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Undefeated.com for $110. It then drops at Converse.com, MLB.com, the MLB Flagship Store (NYC), and the Dodgers Team Store on Monday, April 27, followed by the Nike SNKRS App on Tuesday, April 28.