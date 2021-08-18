August 18, 2021

This Crazy Cologne Comes in a Smartphone-Activated, Robot-Shaped Bottle

Sci-fi scent.
Author:
Publish date:
Paco Rabanne Phantom (1)

A smartphone-connected bottle of cologne might sound like a stoned futurist's fever dream, but the Paco Rabanne makes an intriguing case for why its new Phantom fragrance warrants such groundbreaking tech.  

The storied French fashion house's new men's fragrance is presented in a shimmering robot-shaped refillable bottle, the head of which embedded with an Near Field Communication (NFC) chip—the same type of short-range tag that allows you to make contactless payments with a credit card. 

Paco Rabanne Phantom (4)

By touching the Phantom's head with a smartphone, users are connected to a range of exclusive content including style guides, interactive filters, personalized playlists, interactive games and other digital goodies curated by the brand. 

Paco Rabanne Phantom (5)

The making of the scent itself also employed clever, unconventional methods. A team of four expert perfumers were aided by algorithms based in findings of scientists from America's International Flavors and Fragrances corporation. Those algorithms were used to helped analyze formulas and identify which ingredients—or combinations thereof—produce desired emotional effects. 

Paco Rabanne Phantom (2)

The resulting aroma is described as "an energizing green flash of lemon with ultra-creamy lavender" thanks to an ingredients list including vetiver and patchouli heart, lavender and lemon oil, organic lavandin, and styrallyl acetate—a manmade molecule known for its energetic green fruity facets. 

Paco Rabanne Phantom (3)

Priced from $75 for a 50ml bottle, Paco Rabanne Phantom is available to purchase online now. If you want the connected bottle, make sure you size up to 100ml for $100. 

No image description

Shinola x Crate & Barrel Promo
Style

Shinola Teams With Crate & Barrel To Upgrade Your Home Decor Game

daniel-craig-detail-getty-images
Entertainment

Daniel Craig Calls Inheritance 'Distasteful', Says He Won't Leave Money to His Kids

Paco Rabanne Phantom Promo
Style

This Crazy Cologne Comes in a Smartphone-Activated, Robot-Shaped Bottle

facebook-Linked_Image___matthew-mcconaughey-GettyImages-1169808377
Entertainment

Matthew McConaughey Doesn't Wear Deodorant, Actress Says He Smells Like 'Granola and Good Living'

Ducati Superleggera V4 Promo
Rides

Saddling Up in the Fastest, Most Powerful Ducati Superbike Yet

Britney Spears Promo
Entertainment

Britney Spears Reveals Why She Keeps Sharing Topless Photos

Ford Bronco Riptide Promo
Rides

The Ford Bronco 'Riptide' Is a Beachy 4x4 Concept Inspired By the California Coast

facebook-Linked_Image___happy-gilmore
Entertainment

Watch the World's Best Golfers Pay Tribute to 'Happy Gilmore' 25th Anniversary

Call of Duty - Vanguard Promo
Entertainment

'Call of Duty: Vanguard' Trailer Teases 4 WWII Locations

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT