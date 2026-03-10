This Crisp New Omega Seamaster Is An Iced-Out Beauty

An all-white ceramic and titanium blend for the perfect fusion of sport and downhill style.

(Omega)

The boldest pursuits on land, air, space and across icy peaks tend to call for the right gear close at hand, an endeavor Omega celebrates with the new Omega Seamaster 300m Milan Cortina 2026 timepiece.

(Omega)

The official timekeeper for the Olympic Games across more than three decades, Omega also toasts to both the Olympic and Paralympic Games this year in Milan and Cortina with an icy fresh, sporty and yet luxurious update to the beloved Seamaster model. The latest release echoes an earlier January, pre-Olympics release, this time around updating the seconds hand and boasting an incredibly crisp all-white, ceramic-meets-titanium design. And about the latest all-white design: Reporting on the timepiece, Gear Patrol noted that the watch signifies “the cleanest-looking Seamaster Diver Omega has ever made,” and they may very well be perfectly correct in that assessment.

(Omega)

The combination, according to the preferred watchmaker of James Bond, delivers “a blend of sleek beauty and lightweight strength” in a suitably winter-inspired all-white build, all the more fitting to reflect on legendary highlights like dual gold medal wins by the United States men’s and women’s ice hockey teams.

(Omega)

Driving the watch in characteristic fashion is the Swiss watchmaker’s self-winding movement with a Co-Axial escapement, a design that also serves as a Certified Master Chronometer complication. The company noted that for its Paralympics edition, “the central seconds hand transitions through shades of red, blue, and green, and the caseback features a special medallion bearing the Paralympic emblem.” Call it a horological nod and an ideal tribute to watchmaking excellence and the transcendent power of sport.

(Omega)

Complete with an integrated white rubber strap boasting a grade 5 titanium buckle, each watch is finished with a commemorative caseback, one that further notes its dive-ready capability. And while the bright white slopes of Milan might seem the best pairing with this watch, its chic all-white build dives wholeheartedly into what you might call the “winter white” trend, from the runway to apres-ski moments aplenty.

Sized at a durable 43.5mm, Omega says that the newest Winter Games-inspired homage is an ideal tribute honoring “the brand’s history of sporting precision, and the excellence of the athletes who compete on snow and ice.” For $10,500 online now at Omega, gain a glimpse into the best of the best via this remarkable update to a luxury sport watch classic.