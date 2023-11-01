This Featherweight Timepiece Could Be The World’s Lightest Watch

An ultralight offering from Malaysian watchmaker MING.

(MING Watch)

There’s quite a lot that can be done in terms of technical innovation in the luxury watchmaking game. Lately, that seems to revolve around horologists and watch giants like Bulgari crafting the world’s thinnest watch, and then companies like Richard Mille crafting another version of the thinnest watch on the planet.

But what about the lightest watch? That’s also naturally a challenge given the hardware that goes into a timepiece.

And yet, Malaysian watchmaker MING says they’ve made not one, but two versions of the planet’s lightest wristwatch, the MING LW.01.

It’s available in both Manual and Automatic designs, with the Manual design clocking in at just 8.8 grams, and the Automatic version weighing 10.8 grams.

The key with both watches lies in the modified ETA 2000.M1 Schwarz-Etienne movement, which also is housed within another deceptive feature in a shot at a truly lightweight watch.

The watch itself doesn’t actually feature a dial: The watch’s crystal features a gradient print that obscures the central movement portion within, an ingenious move that showcases the MING commitment to a seriously light and innovative timepiece.

MING pursued the challenge with enthusiasm and an intense focus, or so it appears.

“We set ourselves some ‘conventional’ constraints, though: The watch had to be a wearable size, and retain certain tactile qualities such as the texture and thermal transfer of metal,” the company said of the MING LW.01.

A further key was the use of AZ31 Magnesium-Aluminium-Zinc-Manganese alloy to get the feel of metal. And the crystal used to obscure the central movement isn’t traditional sapphire, but Corning Gorilla Glass 6 chosen specifically for its (you guessed it) light weight.

Either timepiece is a technical marvel worthy of its price tag, which clocks in at about $21,450. It seems a not-outrageous price to pay for a watch that’s once again pushing the boundaries of horology.