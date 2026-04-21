This Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical Watch Celebrates America’s 250th Birthday

The watch comes in a limited run of 1,776 pieces in a nod to the nation’s founding.

(Hamilton Watches)

You could make the case that it’s hard to find a watchmaker more quintessentially American than Hamilton Watches, which is all the more fitting as the company toasts to 250 years of the nation with a new Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical release.

(Hamilton Watches)

There are nods to Americana all around the new timepiece, especially its limited production run of 1,776 pieces in an homage to the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The agreeably priced special-edition release (it clocks in at $725 and is sure to sell quickly as of release day today) expertly blends “Hamilton’s heritage with one of its most sought-after military inspirations,” the company noted, complete with a caseback engraving honoring the illustrious milestone. The watchmaker calls back to its more than 130 years of history in the process, from railroad-based timekeeping to ingenious and tough watches found on battlefields and in the skies above.

(Hamilton Watches)

The Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical harkens back to 1970s-era FAPD 5101 navigator’s watches, developed for U.S. Air Force navigators in Vietnam. As Hamilton notes, “the FAPD 5101 was produced for only a short period and has since become one of the rarest Hamilton military watches.” Indeed, you can find a vintage version of that watch from the same era on eBay right now for $3,000 as of press time. Unlike other military watches of the time, the original featured a 36mm parkerized steel case, a slightly larger fabrication powered by a one-of-a-kind 17-jewel, Hamilton caliber 684 movement developed specifically for the FAPD 5101.

(Hamilton Watches)

The latest from the famed American field watchmaker leans much more classic and heritage-focused than the more abstract musings of the skeletonized Hamilton Ventura Watch, for instance, and also takes on a more rugged, military-tinged design than the Hamilton Khaki Aviation series. Yet, it’s hardly a return to form, merely another stylish, performance-minded entry in a history filled with hard-working, uniquely American watches.

(Hamilton Watches)

The modern version of the Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical draws on fitting inspiration from the past, keeping its 36mm case and using fixed bars for a durable response to high-pressure situations. As the watchmaker notes, topping the clean, legible and military-tinged case with an acrylic box-shaped crystal “recreates the vintage character of the original design, while a protective dust cover echoes the

construction used to shield the movement in military service.”

The watchmaker also used SuperLumiNova on its dial markings in a further nod to what it calls vintage warmth. Complete with a handsome leather strap or rugged textured canvas strap, the very best of Hamilton’s military past meets modern utility in an iconic tribute to the United States of America. Adjust your wrist game accordingly this spring and summer.