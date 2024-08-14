This Madras Shirt Collection Is Summer Style Perfection

Crafted by Original Madras Trading Co. and A Continuous Lean.

(A Continuous Lean)

Preppy outfitter Original Madras Trading Co., purveyors of classic madras shirts, has teamed with popular lifestyle blogger Michael Williams of A Continuous Lean for a cool new capsule collection. The five-piece style offering bridges the gap between golf and fashion, bringing Williams’ love of timeless style and sport to the forefront.

(A Continuous Lean)

Williams’ deeply researched menswear site helped spur an explosion in the popularity of iconic men’s clothing among a generation from the mid-aughts onwards, often including style collaborations. The relaunch of two crisply-designed madras shirts marks a fitting meeting of the minds. The capsule collection’s two shirt styles harken back to a popular shirt launched by ACL in 2010. Not surprisingly, the shirt instantly sold out, and one imagines this revamped duo will prove similarly popular among fans of summer-friendly style.

(A Continuous Lean)

The collection goes beyond two endlessly versatile shirts: The capsule includes three golf headcovers, two of which boast the same fabric as the collection’s shirts. A green plaid golf headcover rounds out the five-piece lineup, driving home the point that style and golf go together nearly as well as a cold beer and the 19th hole.

(A Continuous Lean)

(A Continuous Lean)

The new ACL x Original Madras Trading Co. Collection can be found exclusively online via the ACL Golf shop, with both shirts available for pre-order for $188. Each hand-loomed madras shirt (made exclusively in India) also boasts a replica version of the original heritage tag adorning the first edition of the collaboration more than a decade ago. Although summer’s dog days are rising and falling, these crisply designed, utterly classic madras shirts (and matching headcovers) are a tasteful ode to long-lasting style.