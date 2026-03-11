This Upgraded Luminox Navy SEAL Watch Is a Mission-Ready Masterpiece

Featuring 200m water resistance and tritium tubes that glow for 25 years, the chronograph combines a feathery 80-gram weight with heavy-duty tactical specs.

(Luminox)

(Luminox)

With three subdials and chronograph functionality, the latest Navy SEAL timepiece from Luminox is a serious candidate for the ultimate tactical stopwatch

(Luminox)

Like other models in the decidedly militaristic range of watches, the Navy SEAL 3587 is defined by a dive-ready water resistance of 200 meters (20 ATM)—thanks to featuring screw-down crowns and a unidirectional bezel—the core feature of all Luminox Navy SEAL watches dating back to the debut model, the 3001. Luminox Light Technology imparts tiny tritium gas tubes on the hands and hour markers that glow constantly for up to 25 years without any sort of charging.

(Luminox)

“The connection with the Navy SEALs is a responsibility as much as it is a legacy,” said Pierrick Marcoux, Group Product Director at Luminox. “From the very beginning, these watches were developed to perform in the harshest conditions imaginable. That expectation still guides everything we do—not only for the SEAL teams, but for adventurers around the world who rely on their equipment when pushing beyond their limits.”

(Luminox)

Unlike the standard three-hand SEAL models, the 3587 is a chronograph powered by a Swiss Made RONDA 5030.D quartz movement, allowing for for precise measurement of elapsed time via three sub-dials. It also gets a distinct sand and black color scheme.—a tribute to two decades of desert operations by SEAL teams—and and construction featuring the latest evolution of Carbonox, a carbon compound six times lighter than steel that allows chunky beasts like the 45mm 3587 to achieve a feathery 80-gram overall weight.

(Luminox)

Priced from $845, the Luminox Navy SEAL 3587 is available to purchase now.