This Omega Speedmaster ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’ Watch Has Its Very Own Rocket

The small seconds counter chronograph at 9-o’clock features a hand shaped like NASA’s Saturn V rocket.

(Omega)

When a watch has gone gracefully to the final frontier and back, it might seem there’s little that can be done to improve upon an epic classic. The Omega Speedmaster, though, has always been a different breed, and the Omega Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon embraces that pioneering spirit in all its style, mystery and utility.

(Omega)

In a tribute to the 1968 Apollo 8 mission, Omega revisits the Speedmaster in impressive fashion, most notably with a “decorated movement that depicts the lunar surface,” all in a fitting nod to the groundbreaking effort.

(Omega)

In a way, as Omega says, it’s like having “the moon on your wrist,” thanks to the skeletonized, lunar-inspired dial, itself a celebration of the fact that each Apollo 8 astronaut wore a Speedmaster on the mission.

Laser engraving produces a moon relief scene on its main plate and bridges, “reaching the industry’s highest standard of precision,” Omega notes.

(Omega)

Within the 44.25mm lightweight black ceramic case is the carefully crafted Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 3869 movement, visible through that skeletonized dial.

That’s far from the only impossibly precise touch on this jaw-dropping timepiece: The small seconds counter chronograph at 9-o’clock features a hand shaped like NASA’s Saturn V rocket, made possible through 3-D laser turning.

Unlikely on practically any other watch? Yes. Undeniably cool? Absolutely.

(Omega)

The perforated black-and-yellow rubber strap gives it sporty, durable appeal suitable for quests on land, sea or even the further reaches of the solar system (for a very select few, that is).

(Omega)

A tachymeter for exact readings is another utilitarian detail of this handsome Swiss-made timepiece, which clocks in at $14,300 via Omega.

Although it’s unavailable online at the moment, one imagines this watch will start to pop up here and there over time.

Very few have glimpsed the dark side of the moon, but there’s still a distinct privilege that comes with owning an Omega timepiece: The latest Speedmaster effort proves that quite handily.